Remodeled Holland hotel opening in June

Hope College’s Haworth Hotel is scheduled to open June 16.

All of the conference rooms and guestrooms of the hotel, formerly known as the Haworth Inn and Conference Center, were remodeled. The lobby was rebuilt, and a new full-service coffee shop was created for students and the public.

Located on the campus of Hope College, 225 College Ave. in Holland, the hotel has a total of 48 guestrooms, including a new suite and 14 conference spaces. There are 31 double-queen rooms, 13 king rooms, three ADA accessible rooms and one king suite all with furnishings and amenities. The bathroom fixtures include the latest products from Kohler, an American hardware manufacturing company.

The lobby features a grand spiral staircase connecting the first two floors of the hotel. There are common areas for guests and students to wait, talk and read. The new Biggby coffee bar café and a gift shop are located just steps away, along with workspaces to accommodate quiet time.

Global products from Cassina, Cappellini, Poltrona Frau and JANUS et Cie are displayed in the lounge spaces. Haworth’s global partner brands also are featured with lighting by Pablo Designs, rugs by GAN and textiles by Kvadrat in the hotel.

The Haworth Hotel ballroom can accommodate 350 guests, and it also will serve as a student dining space for Hope College. There also are training and breakout spaces.

The renovation project was made possible by the college and the Haworth family. It was led by Italian designer and architect Patricia Urquiola. Her studio worked alongside GMB Architecture + Engineering of Holland and general contractor Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. of Grand Rapids.

