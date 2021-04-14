Getty Drive-In beginning 77th season

The Getty Drive-In will be opening for its 77th season on Friday.

The drive-in theater, at 920 E. Summit Ave. in Muskegon, will be showing new movies such as “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Voyagers,” “Tom & Jerry” and “Nobody.”

“We keep things old school,” said Kevin Sims, general manager. “The biggest change has been our transition to digital projection and sound broadcast through an FM radio signal, but otherwise, we’ve kept a lot the same. Kids run around barefoot, set up camp chairs and string hammocks between cars when the weather is nice. It’s a different and fun way to experience a movie.”

The Getty Drive-In will continue to use CinemaSafe practices from 2020. Tickets can only be purchased using a credit card. All customers are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online at Celebration Cinema’s website. Those who purchase tickets online will be able to use separate and faster entry lines when they arrive.

There will be a 50% capacity limit, which will allow cars to space out further from other drive-in guests. A concession stand will be available, but the line will queue outside. Masks will be required for staff and customers when inside. Online ordering and delivery to cars also will be available.

“Even after 40 years, I am still excited every spring to see all the old faces, and many new faces, make the trek out to one of West Michigan’s oldest and beloved entertainment destinations,” Sims said.