Lake Michigan Credit Union to host spring Shred Your Stuff Day

Lake Michigan Credit Union announced its spring Shred Your Stuff Day, where guests are invited to shred and dispose of documents for free.

From 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, both LMCU members and nonmembers can bring up to six boxes of sensitive or personal documents to LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W. River Drive NE in Comstock Park, for shredding.

For the event, LMCU is partnering with West Michigan Document Shredding, which also will be collecting old computer hard drives for disposal, provided they have been removed from the computer.

LMCU said attendees must remain in their vehicles and are encouraged to wear a mask. To allow for social distancing, documents should be loaded in the trunk. Changes to the event schedule will be posted on the LMCU website and social media pages.