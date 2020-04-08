Organizers offer virtual Grand Rapids Triathlon in light of race postponement

An annual sporting event has come to a halt because of COVID-19.

The 2020 Grand Rapids Triathlon, which was scheduled for June 14, was postponed. The event will be held June 13, 2021.

“We realize that these are unexpected and difficult times and view the multisport community as part of our extended family. We are a small, family-owned business that puts on just a handful of events per year and rely on income from athlete registrations to host our events safely and effectively,” said Jon Conkling, co-race director. “Canceling events is never an easy decision to make, and we know that this news is disappointing to a lot of athletes, just as it is disappointing to us. Our team began working on the 2020 race long before we had even put on the 2019 race. We have poured our hearts and souls, as well as thousands of hours, into this event. We are triathletes as well as race directors and understand the hours of training dedicated to racing, but this cancellation was made with the safety of the entire community in mind.”

Although the 2020 physical event is postponed, all registrants will be offered a virtual option called Grand Rapids VIRTUAL Triathlon 9.5. The virtual event will be complete with timing, medals, shirts and finisher pictures.

Athletes who already have registered can use a portion of their registration fee to benefit charity partners Make-a-Wish Michigan and Kids’ Food Basket. The virtual option will be available for sign-up for those who are not currently registered for a flat fee and it will be the entire month of June.

All information regarding the postponement of this year’s event, including how to sign up for the virtual event can be found on grandrapidstri.com.