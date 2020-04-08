Blandford Nature Center offers Facebook Live series

A local nature preserve launched a series of videos to keep people engaged and learning while social distancing.

Although Blanford Nature Center closed its doors and programs through May 11, the center’s nature trails remain open for public use.

“We are hearing from so many in our community that they are turning to nature for rejuvenation and healing during these uncertain times,” said Jason Meyer, president and CEO of Blandford Nature Center. “The daily, continued use of our trails lifts our spirits, warms our hearts, and truly embraces our mission of engaging and empowering our community through enriching experiences in nature. By bringing our programs to your home through Facebook Live, we hope to continue to share Blandford Nature Center with the community and encourage everyone to get outside,”

The nature center began its BNC Moments virtual Facebook Live series on March 31 with a daily Meet Our Ambassadors broadcast featuring BNC’s Wildlife and Farm Animal Ambassadors.

The virtual experience allows viewers to meet BNC wildlife ambassadors and ask questions of staff who care for them.

The BNC Moments series concludes April 9 with “A Taste of Blandford” broadcast.

The broadcast will feature a one-day glimpse and behind-the-scenes peek into some of the BNC visitor favorites: wake up on the farm, hike with an educator, crafts for the kids, learn about the BNC Sugarbush Festival, meet local wildlife and conclude with a message from Meyer.

If you missed previous episodes of the BNC Moments series, you can find them on Blandford’s Facebook page.