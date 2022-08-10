Latina Network celebrates eight years with fundraiser

A local organization is celebrating West Michigan “poderosas” during its annual fundraiser.

The Latina Network of West Michigan (LNWM) will host its annual celebration from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Goei Center, 818 Butterworth St. SW in Grand Rapids.

This year’s event is themed “Poderosa” (powerful woman) and will celebrate eight years since the formation of LNWM, an organization created to uplift Latina leadership, cultivate cultural belonging and advocate for racial equity in West Michigan.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser to help meet the organization’s end-of-year goal of $75,000 to support leadership development and civic engagement initiatives for the LNWM’s growing membership of over 700 women in West Michigan.

LNWM Executive Director Vanessa Jimenez said this year’s theme is “inspired by the poderosas who have helped shape and cultivate the Latina Network of West Michigan and beyond.”

Each celebration ticket includes access to the Poderosa program highlighting LNWM’s work in the community and food and beverages provided by local Latinx-owned businesses. Michigan Latinx artists also will perform throughout the evening.

Tickets for this event start at $55 and are available here.