Association celebrates Michigan Farmers Market Week

Farmers markets across Michigan will host special events and activities this week in honor of Michigan Farmers Market Week, taking place now through Aug. 13.

Celebrations include cooking demonstrations, giveaways and other special activities. The weeklong event was conceived to put a spotlight on the farmers and vendors who supply markets with fresh produce and other farm goods and to thank the volunteers who make the seasonal markets happen.

“This week in particular is about celebrating the farmers, vendors, market managers, staff, board members and other supporters who come together to build, sustain and grow farmers markets in their local communities,” said Amanda Shreve, executive director of the Michigan Farmers Market Association (MIFMA).

Michigan is home to more than 250 farmers markets where fresh, local goods are accessible to everyone. Many farmers markets accept SNAP, WIC, EBT and participate in other programs that help put food on the table of families facing food insecurity. The annual event highlights just how essential these marketplaces have become in creating an equitable, accessible local food system in the communities they serve.

“Throughout the past couple of years, Michigan markets have continued to increase food access, create inclusive spaces for vendors and shoppers, and provided in-person community connection,” Shreve said. “MIFMA and the markets we serve are continually working to make Michigan farmers markets safe, inviting and accessible for all.”

MIFM was established in 2006 as a statewide association to promote local food consumption in Michigan by connecting more farmers to consumers through farmers markets. The number of farmers markets in Michigan has grown from around 90 in 2001 to nearly 250 in 2021.

MIFMA places farmers markets at the forefront of the local food movement and works to ensure all residents have access to healthy, locally grown food. An online database provides a list of Michigan farmers market locations, hours and dates of operation.