Panel discussion explores cultural links to food

“What is healthy food?” is the name of a fourth talk in a series that takes place on Jan. 18, 5:30 p.m. at the Bamboo Place Cultural Center, 4308 Division Ave. S, in Kentwood.

The panel discussions, which explore how food relates to culture, are the brainchild of Zyra Castillo,who owns Gallafé, a food business that operates primarily at the Fulton Street Farmers Market. She came up with the name by combining the words, “gallery and “café.”

“I would do popup dinners and talk about culture and food and it turned into a business. I want to move into a brick and mortar and have a smaller cafe,”Castillo said.

Castillo has put together a panel of speakers who will share their expertise around health, food, and systems that affect our health: Zhiling Trowbridge MD. Kalene McElveen, owner of Tastefull Vegan Ice Cream of Wyoming; Crystal Scott-Tunstall, an Affiliate Professor in the Environmental and Sustainability Studies Program at Grand Valley State University will be joining the panel discussion virtually.

Some of the questions that will be addressed at the discussion include:

What is healthy food?

What affects healthy choices?

How is BIPOC / cultural foods perceived as healthy or unhealthy?

What do people typically think of when they hear “health food”?

“The idea of breaking bread is a way to connect with people, an easy route into learning about another culture,” said Castillo. “With this session, I’d like to cover the different aspects of healthy food, the medical or science side of food and health, cooking and diet, and social factors which are not always talked about.”

Tickets to the event are available here.

To learn more about the event, visit the Food 4 Thought website.