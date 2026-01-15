Michigan town makes top 12 camping spot in the U.S.

Our neighbor to the north — and just slightly west — has earned another national nod. This time, it’s not for beaches, history or a New Year’s Eve ball drop. It’s camping.

Ludington ranked No. 3 in the Midwest on Campspot’s newly released 2026 Togetherness Index, which highlights the top U.S. destinations where travelers are prioritizing connection, community and shared outdoor experiences.

The ranking places Ludington among the country’s top 12 camping destinations, recognized for its ability to bring families and groups together through its natural assets — Lake Michigan beaches, rolling dunes and an iconic lighthouse that keeps visitors outdoors from sunrise to sunset.

At the heart of the appeal is Ludington State Park, a perennial favorite for generations of Michigan families. Campers return year after year to hike the Skyline Trail, explore the park’s islands, watch fish climb the dam, kayak Hamlin Lake or spend long summer days jumping waves and splashing in the warmer waters of the park’s outlet.

Campspot, North America’s leading campground booking platform, says Ludington stands out for delivering what it calls the “multi-family formula.”

“Big Lake Michigan beaches, dunes, a lighthouse and scenery that keeps everyone outside all day — when people say they want a Together-Trip, this is what they mean,” said Carolin Fuller, director of consumer marketing at Campspot.

The Togetherness Index builds on Campspot’s 2026 Together-Trip Travel Trend Report, which found that 82% of travelers say a desire for connection will significantly influence their travel plans next year. Seventy-five percent said they want a stronger sense of community in daily life.

In the Midwest, campgrounds naturally support that shift, offering shared spaces where neighbors become friends and evenings end around campfires.

Think it’s too early to think about camping in Ludington this summer? Think again. Ludington State Park for key dates tends to fill up fast. Check HERE to book reservations become available online.

Where to Camp in Ludington

Buttersville Campground: A lakeside campground on Lake Michigan offering beach frontage, reservable sites, fire rings and easy access to fishing, boating and waterfront recreation.

Poncho’s Pond RV Park: A top-rated private campground with a central fishing pond, family-friendly amenities and close proximity to local events and attractions.

Michigan’s strong showing on the list reinforces what locals already know: togetherness is part of how people here travel, relax and connect with the outdoors.

Ludington joins Waterville, Minnesota, and Eagle River, Wisconsin, as the Midwest’s top-ranked destinations, proving that some of the country’s best camping experiences are still close to home.