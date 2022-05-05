DeltaPlex closing uproots Grand Rapids Gold

An upcoming arena closure will displace Grand Rapids’ local basketball team.

After nearly 25 years of events, the DeltaPlex Arena, at 2500 Turner Ave. NW in Grand Rapids, will permanently close its doors Sunday, July 31.

This announcement created uncertainty for the Grand Rapids Gold, previously known as the Grand Rapids Drive, which made the arena their home for the past several years. The team, an NBA G-League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, now is in search of a new location.

“We’re very thankful for the seasons we played at the DeltaPlex Arena,” said Steve Jbara, president and founder of the team.

“We enjoyed some truly special moments there with our players, our staff and our fans, and we’re grateful to Joel Langlois for seven years of excitement in that space. Gratefully, knowing this announcement was coming, we are well on our way to finding a new home in Grand Rapids, one that further solidifies our efforts to elevate all aspects of our fan experience.”

Joel Langlois, president of the DeltaPlex, announced the closure last week. He cited financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its related event cancellations, which kept the venue closed for over 16 months.

Jbara said the Gold are hopeful in their search for a new home base.

“Our team has been talking to several possible venues, including entertainment officials downtown, regarding a new home for the Gold,” he said. “Any venue we select must meet specific criteria as laid out by the NBA and NBA G League, and, of course, dates must be available, too. We’re pleased with the direction of many of these conversations but have not made any final decisions or announcements.”