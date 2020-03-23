Coppercraft Distillery to donate alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Alcohol has a variety of uses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coppercraft Distillery announced it will produce and donate approximately 10,000 gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitizer to area hospitals and health care providers, including Holland Hospital, to mitigate shortages within the community.

“Times of crisis require each of us to determine how we can use our work for good,” said Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery. “This is an opportunity to step into a need and assist our community, and we are honored to do so in such a practical way.”

The hand sanitizer is made mainly of glycerol and a 96% ABV neutral grain spirit. Coppercraft said it will adhere to World Health Organization guidelines, which calls for a 60% alcohol minimum.

The formula provided by the WHO will result in a sanitizer that is just under 80% alcohol. It will be ready for distribution early next week.

Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, the distributor of all Coppercraft products in Michigan, will donate its trucks and drivers to deliver the hand sanitizer to area hospitals.

“There is a critical need in our community and our nation for safe and effective hand sanitizer,” said Rob Schwartz, vice president of quality, IT, HIM, and Risk at Holland Hospital. “We are so appreciative of companies like Coppercraft Distillery who are choosing to rally behind us and show their support in unique and creative ways.”

Coppercraft will continue regular distillation of spirits at its Holland-based distillery while also producing hand sanitizer.