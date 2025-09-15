Market fresh after dark

For more than a century, Fulton Street Market has served as a cornerstone of Grand Rapids—connecting local farmers, food entrepreneurs and artists with the broader community. On Thursday, Sept. 18, the market invites the public to celebrate that legacy and invest in its future during the second annual A Night at the Market.

Set against the backdrop of the market’s historic open-air space at 1145 Fulton St. E., the event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and features an evening of curated cuisine, craft beverages, live music and interactive art. Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail attire and come ready to experience the market in a new light—after hours, under the lights, and alive with creativity.

“A Night at the Market is more than a celebration—it’s an opportunity for the community and our partners to come together and ensure the market continues to thrive for generations to come,” said Dana Eardley, executive director of Fulton Street Market. “Fulton Street Market has been a cornerstone of Grand Rapids for over 100 years, and we want to see it succeed for another century.”

This year’s culinary experience is led by Steadfast Private Chefs, a boutique private chef service founded by Matt Overdevest. Known for his work at local favorites like Marcona on Lyon and Kalamazoo’s Food Dance, Overdevest brings more than a decade of experience as a private chef and a deep commitment to seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.

“It’s an honor and privilege to prepare a special menu for this festive evening that supports such an important Grand Rapids institution,” said Overdevest. “West Michigan is so fortunate to have a vital and thriving year-round market like Fulton Street Market, and we can’t take it for granted.”

Guests can expect a selection of thoughtfully crafted small plates, all featuring ingredients sourced directly from Fulton Street Market vendors. Beverage partners include Grand Vin, a local wine shop and bar in East Hills, and More or Less, a neighborhood natural wine and cocktail bar known for its low-ABV pours and seasonal flavors.

Adding to the evening’s ambiance, local artist Molly will perform live, with an interactive art exhibit on site to round out the experience.

Tickets are $100 and include access to all food offerings, two drink tickets, and live entertainment. Proceeds benefit Fulton Street Market’s nonprofit mission, which includes expanding food access, supporting local entrepreneurs, and creating community-driven events that reflect the diversity and energy of Grand Rapids.

Founded in 1922, Fulton Street Market remains one of the city’s longest-running marketplaces, operating year-round and offering two seasonal market sessions. It has evolved into more than just a farmers market—it’s a gathering space, a launchpad for small businesses, and a hub for cultural exchange.

Tickets are available at donorbox.org/events/772858.