No Passport Required

Heat up your January with a dazzling trip to the theater as Moulin Rouge! The Musical arrives in downtown Grand Rapids this week, bringing the electrifying energy of Paris’ most famous cabaret to the stage at DeVos Performance Hall. This breathtaking production runs from Jan. 21 to Feb. 2, and with the convenience of the Skywalk connecting parking to some of the city’s best dining options, it’s the perfect way to escape the winter chill.

Set in the heart of 1899 Paris, Moulin Rouge! The Musical takes audiences to the indulgent world of bohemians and aristocrats, where beauty, excess, and scandal reign supreme. At the center of the story is Christian, a young American writer who falls deeply in love with Satine, the dazzling and elusive star of the iconic Moulin Rouge nightclub. But their passionate romance is complicated by the interference of Harold Zidler, the club’s charismatic impresario, and the wealthy Duke of Monroth, who believes he can buy Satine’s affection. The stakes are high as love, jealousy, and dreams collide in this story of forbidden love.

This visually stunning production is a feast for the eyes, combining dazzling choreography, dramatic scenes, and vibrant costumes that perfectly capture the spirit of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film. The energetic score mixes songs from the film with contemporary pop and rock hits from artists like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Elton John, ensuring a dynamic and unforgettable experience.

The national tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has garnered widespread acclaim, winning 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it a must-see event. Directed by Alex Timbers and with a book by John Logan, the production promises a celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and love—though it is recommended for ages 12 and up due to mature themes and adult content.

With a cast that includes notable performers like Kent Overshown as Harold Zidler, this tour brings the glamour and excitement of Parisian nightlife right to the stage in Grand Rapids. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the film or new to the story, this is one night out you won’t want to miss.

Catch Moulin Rouge! The Musical at DeVos Performance Hall from January 21–February 2, 2025. For a spectacular evening, indulge in a little bit of Paris in downtown Grand Rapids—no passport required!