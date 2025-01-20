Artistry and Authenticity

Salvant, a three-time Grammy winner and 2010 Thelonious Monk Competition champion, is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished jazz vocalists of her generation. Her most recent album, Mélusine, showcases her expansive artistic vision and has received widespread acclaim. Described by activist Angela Y. Davis as “her generation’s most accomplished jazz vocalist,” Salvant continues to push boundaries with her storytelling and musical innovation.

“We are thrilled to bring Cécile McLorin Salvant to the Royce Auditorium stage,” said SCMC Executive and Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook. “Cécile is a tremendous jazz artist and composer with a passion for storytelling. The audience will be transformed when they hear her amazing voice and experience the deep connections she makes across genres.”

The performance is part of St. Cecilia’s broader jazz season, which also features Julian Lage on March 18 and Christian McBride & Ursa Major on April 22. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the concert are available in three price tiers: $60, $45, and $30, and can be purchased at scmcgr.org or by calling 616-459-2224.