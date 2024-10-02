Halloweentown Happenings

Prepare to step into a world of eerie elegance and spine-tingling treachery at Grand Rapids’ premier Halloween event: the Just Wicked party at the JW Marriott. On Friday, October 25, thrill-seekers and partygoers alike will be beckoned into a haunted lair— the hotel’s International Ballroom— for a night they won’t soon forget.

As the clock strikes 9 p.m., the doors will open to reveal a realm where shadows dance and the air hums with the whispers of the supernatural. The evening will promise an unparalleled blend of fun times and excitement— a Halloween bash not to be missed.

Participate in a high-stakes costume contest. Entries are accepted until 11 p.m. sharp and winners announced at 11:30 p.m. A $1,000 cash prize, plus a one-night stay at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids, will be awarded to the best dressed couple or group. The best dressed individual will earn $500 and a night at the luxurious hotel.

For the dress code, this is a costume-mandatory masquerade event designed to maintain an atmosphere of elegance and mystery. To ensure an extraordinary experience for all, a masquerade mask is required for entry. A $200.00 gift card to Margaux Restaurant will be awarded for the best mask.

Throughout the night, a live DJ will spin a mix of haunting melodies and dance tracks, ensuring the ballroom pulses with energy. Attendees will also enjoy the signature Just Wicked cocktails, crafted to add a magical touch to the festivities.

General admission tickets are $20–25 and include admission, costume contest entry, and an enchanted mirror photo experience. The “R.I.P.” section ($750) will offer exclusive amenities including a bottle of bubbly, soft seating for up to eight guests, personal cocktail service, late-night snacks, and complimentary valet or self-parking. Visit Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Don’t like to stay put? Try the Boos & Brews Bar Crawl

On Saturday, October 19, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m., the city will come alive with an event that promises a night of spooktacular excitement. Participants will start their haunting journey at Home at the B.O.B., where registration takes place, 6–8 p.m. Here, and at other participating bars such as Bobarino’s and Bob’s Brewery, revelers can enjoy a signature $10 Boo Juice.

The crawl continues on to Flanagan’s and Tin Can, where $2 PBRs, $3 Halloween pudding shots, and $4 Jack O Lantern Faygo bombs promise a ghoulishly good time! A costume contest will offer a $100 bar tab as prize money for the best costume or group. Each participant will receive a Boos & Brews Crawl color-changing stadium cup.

There will be no cover charge for ticket holders at any of the participating bars. Drink and food specials will be available, adding to the festive spirit of the crawl. General Admission pricing of $15 ends Sept. 13, 2024. For tickets, visit allevents.in.

Want to get into the Halloween Spirit a little early?

The Tin Can can help, with its Zombie Pub Crawl on Saturday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m.– midnight. Located at 206 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW, Tin Can will transform into a hub of undead revelry. As you and your fellow zombies shuffle from bar to bar. Venue partners will be announced closer to the time of the event. Price: $13–19.