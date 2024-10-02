Did someone say Pierogi?

It’s that time of year again. Pulaski Days are right around the corner and I have a hankering for Polish cuisine. Don’t want to brave the crowds at the local Polish Hall? Well, there’s a new place in the heart of Saugatuck you gotta try— Saugi Bites.

While the phonetic pronunciation of this cafe’s name may conjure up images of a neglected bowl of cereal, it’s actually quite an appropriate moniker since the hallmark dish at Saugi Bites is pierogi. In this case, pierogi served on a bed of sauerkraut— so, soggy indeed! (And so good I gobbled it up before I had a chance to snap a picture.)

If you’re not familiar, pierogi is both singular and plural for Polish dumpling. These tasty little morsels are popular across Eastern Europe (and Polish Halls throughout the Midwest). They’re made of unleavened dough that’s filled with meat, vegetables, or sometimes delicious potato. They’re either boiled, fried, or both.

The pierogi I tried from Saugi Bites were of the “delicious potato” variety and were served with whole cloves of soft garlic and the most mouthwatering sauerkraut I’ve ever tasted. There was something so flavorful about this combo that I was soon high tailing it back to Saugatuck for more bites of this ‘Saugi’ creation.

My second visit to Saugi Bites, however, nearly ended in catastrophe. I arrived at 12:45 p.m. to find the restaurant had already sold out of the day’s supply of pierogi. I “settled for” a chicken shish kebab instead and was just as happy with it as I had been with the pierogi. Three kebabs were served on top of fluffy pita bread, with mixed greens, chopped onions, tomato, and a side of tzatziki-like sauce. All of it was just so scrumptious. The cubed, marinated, still-on-the-skewer chicken breast was delicious and cooked to perfection.

The café-style restaurant has a cheerful yellow exterior and a side “garden” for seating and tables on the sidewalk out front as well. It was formerly occupied by Sienna Cafe until taken over by current owner April Rothman in September of 2023. You’ll find April, her knowledgeable and helpful daughter Taylor, and other friendly employees manning the counter.

Located 118 Hoffman St, Saugatuck, Saugi Bites is open rear ‘round. In addition to its savory lunch items, Saugi Bites serves all-day breakfast. At the time of print, the advertised hours were 10 a.m – 3 p.m. on weekdays; 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. Closed Wednesdays.