College Bound? Fill out the FAFSA!

If you’re a high school student or a parent of one and college is on the horizon, you’ve probably been faced with a lot of to-dos, between taking entrance exams, evaluating schools, and parsing the deluge of information coming at you. There’s also this thing called FAFSA, which helps students pay for college. We talked with Kurt Carlson, Director of Enrollment Operations Center at Davenport University, to get some insight into what can be an overwhelming process.

What is FAFSA and why should prospective students be paying attention to it?

FAFSA stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and every student should apply for it. That goes for non-traditional applicants, such as older adults, or those interested in trade schools. In short, FAFSA is the key to unlocking college-level or college-sponsored grants and scholarships available at the state level—speaking specifically for Michigan here. Filling out the form helps applicants qualify for these offerings and more, which is why it’s so important.

What changes have been made to FAFSA in the last year? What are the benefits and drawbacks?

The Financial Aid Simplification Act aimed to reduce the time it took to fill out the application, halving the number of questions and simplifying the process for the applicant overall. There were some technical hiccups with a rollout that pushed back the release date for 2024-2025, but ongoing efforts are in force to avoid that for the 2025-2026 school year.

What is the recommended timing for completing a FAFSA application?

We always say: As soon as possible. The application process is expected (but not guaranteed, considering last year’s setbacks) to open on October 1 of 2024 and students are advised to jump on it right away. Knowing which grants or scholarships could be available helps with the decision-making process, and it puts the student on the radar of the schools they’re interested in.

What resources are available to help students and parents navigate this often-confusing process?

Many institutions, including Davenport, provide a guide that details which steps should be taken at what time during high school, from freshman to senior year. Additionally, when it comes to evaluating cost, Davenport has a Net Price Calculator on our website, as do many other universities. Potential students can enter information about themselves and get an idea of what they’ll pay after any grants or scholarships are factored in. It can be a useful tool!