Get ready to Rock the Lot!

For over five decades, The Intersection has stood as the heartbeat of Grand Rapids’ live music scene, offering an eclectic mix of genres and unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re looking to dance the night away to an 80s throwback, rock out at an emo night, or see iconic acts like Gwar or Mustard Plug, The Intersection has been a destination for music lovers of all kinds. As one of the only all-ages venues in town, it’s a place where fans of all ages can enjoy diverse performances in a variety of spaces.

This spring and summer, The Intersection is bringing 31 exciting shows to Grand Rapids between May 1 and June 30, featuring a wide range of Country, Metal, Rock, EDM, and more. The variety of events showcases the venue’s dedication to offering something for every music lover. And it’s not just concerts—the venue is also branching out with its first-ever comedy show! With three distinct stages—the Main Room (known as The Intersection), The Stache, and Elevation—each concert offers a unique atmosphere. And don’t miss their outdoor “Rock the Lot” concert series, which provides an incredible way to experience live music under the open sky.

Here are a few of the familiar performers you can catch this summer at The Intersection:

Bearly Dead – Paradise Waits Tour – June 7

If you’re a fan of the Grateful Dead, Bearly Dead is not to be missed. This Boston-based quintet brings the music of the Dead to life with passion, authenticity, and an energetic stage show. The band explores everything from the band’s early catalog to its final tours, delivering a cosmic musical journey that’s perfect for longtime Deadheads and newcomers alike. Join them at The Stache for a night of incredible jams and spontaneous improvisation.

Rock the Lot – June 20

Get ready for an unforgettable outdoor experience as Chase Rice takes the stage at The Intersection’s Rock the Lot concert. Known for his electrifying performances and a sound that blends traditional and modern country, Chase Rice will bring his “Go Down Singin’ International Tour” to Grand Rapids. With hits like “Eyes on You” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen,” Rice promises a high-energy night you won’t want to miss.

Billy Corgan and The Machines of God – A Return to Zero Tour – June 21

The legendary Billy Corgan, frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins, returns with his solo project, The Machines of God, for an intimate show at The Intersection. Known for his profound impact on alternative rock, Corgan’s blend of raw emotion and innovative sound continues to captivate audiences. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the Pumpkins or just discovering his solo work, this show will be a night of reflection and rock greatness.

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – June 26

It’s hard to believe that Red Jumpsuit Apparatus has been rocking the stage for 20 years! Their hit “Face Down” from 2006 still resonates, and they’re bringing that same energy to The Stache with new material from their latest release. With an intense dedication to their fans and a genuine passion for their craft, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus proves that their music is still as relevant and impactful as ever.

From massive outdoor events to intimate, high-energy club shows, The Intersection is the place to be this summer in Grand Rapids. Make sure to check out their full calendar here for more upcoming shows and get ready for a season of incredible live music and unforgettable experiences!