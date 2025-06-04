Driving for show, putting for dough

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will return to Blythefield Country Club in Belmont from June 12–15, 2025, bringing with it a world-class field of 144 of the LPGA Tour’s top competitors, including past champions, rising stars, and fan favorites. Now in its 11th year, the tournament has grown into one of West Michigan’s signature sporting events, blending elite golf with community giving, local culinary experiences, and family-friendly activities.

A fixture on the LPGA calendar since 2014, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give features a 72-hole, stroke-play format with a $3 million purse. Past champions such as Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, and Lilia Vu have helped make the event a must-watch for golf fans across the region.

The 2025 field promises to deliver another compelling competition. Defending champion and two-time major winner Lilia Vu returns after capturing her first Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give title in a thrilling three-hole playoff against Grace Kim and 2015 champion Lexi Thompson. Vu, a former World No. 1 and the 2023 LPGA Tour Player of the Year, already boasts a second-place finish this season at the Ford Championship.

Thompson, a longtime crowd favorite and the 2015 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give winner, is also returning in 2025 after announcing plans to step away from full-time competitive golf in 2024. In limited play this year, she has recorded two top-15 finishes, including a T14 at the Chevron Championship.

The 2025 tournament will also welcome back other past champions: Brooke Henderson, a two-time winner at Blythefield and 13-time LPGA Tour champion; Mirim Lee, who won the inaugural Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in 2014 and is returning to the LPGA Tour after a hiatus; and Leona Maguire, who captured the title in 2023 and has three top-25 finishes so far in 2025.

Also joining the field as sponsor exemptions are two-time major champion Brittany Lincicome and Wake Forest University senior Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, the 2025 Juli Inkster Award recipient. Lincicome, who announced her reduced playing schedule in 2024, returns to one of her favorite events. Lopez-Chacarra, a three-time All-American and the highest-ranked graduating senior in NCAA Division I women’s golf, will be competing in her first LPGA event.

Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, emphasized the tournament’s enduring appeal: “We are excited to once again feature a world-class field as the LPGA Tour returns to Michigan. We look forward to welcoming back the world’s best professional golfers, the game’s future stars and our incredible fans for an amazing week of golf.”

More than just a premier sporting event, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is a celebration of community and giving. Since its inception, the tournament has generated over $12 million for the Meijer Simply Give program, which helps stock local food pantries across the Midwest. The 2025 goal is to raise $1.3 million for hunger relief through this initiative.

The event also offers an exceptional fan experience with premium hospitality and affordable options for families. J. Brewer’s | Frederik’s, located by the 4th fairway, features an all-you-can-eat dining experience curated by Meijer chefs and more than 20 local restaurants. Frederik’s, inspired by Meijer’s premium product line, includes exclusive dishes and beverages. The newly introduced Kraft Heinz Pavilion adds another hospitality option for ticket holders.

For casual spectators, Grand Taste Concessions are spread across the course, offering food and beverages at $4 or less. Discovery Land will return as a complimentary family zone filled with activities for kids.

General admission tickets are $10 per day, with free admission for children 17 and under with a ticketed adult. Tournament-long tickets valid Thursday through Sunday are $25. Fathers receive free general admission on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15. Active duty military, veterans, retirees and one guest are also eligible for free entry all four tournament days with valid ID.

Free parking is located at 4100 Kroes St. NE in Rockford, with shuttles to Blythefield Country Club running every 15–30 minutes throughout the tournament.

Tickets and hospitality packages are available exclusively at meijerlpgaclassic.com, where visitors can also find the 2024 highlight video and updates on this year’s tournament.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give remains a unique blend of high-level golf, charitable giving and community celebration, all set against the picturesque backdrop of one of Michigan’s most iconic courses.