Emergency preparedness takes center ice at Griffins game

The Grand Rapids Griffins and city emergency officials are kicking off the new year with a focus on safety and readiness.

The Grand Rapids Office of Emergency Management will host Emergency Preparedness Night during the Griffins’ game against the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

“The event is part of our broader effort to strengthen community resilience and ensure residents and visitors are prepared for the unexpected,” said Grand Rapids Emergency Management Administrator Benjamin Rance. “It will be a great family-friendly event and tickets to the game would be perfect stocking stuffers.”

The event is designed to boost awareness of emergency preparedness and community resilience while encouraging residents to sign up for city emergency alerts. Fans can register on the spot using a text code displayed on the video board and at information tables throughout the arena.

Police and fire representatives will be on hand to showcase their work and connect with fans interested in careers with the Grand Rapids Police and Fire departments. Members of the city’s Community Emergency Response Team will also share how residents can volunteer to support emergency preparedness and response.

The night will feature emergency vehicle displays, giveaways of starter emergency kits to the first 300 families, raffles for full-size preparedness backpacks, T-shirt giveaways, $2 hot dog and beer specials, and meet-and-greet opportunities with police and fire personnel.

Fans will also be encouraged to build emergency kits at home, with supply lists available at the arena and online outlining essentials such as food, water, flashlights, first-aid supplies and copies of important documents.

“Preparedness starts with a plan,” said Rance. “Whether it’s a power outage, severe weather or another emergency, having a kit and knowing what to do can make all the difference.

More information about the game is available at griffinshockey.com. Residents can sign up for Grand Rapids emergency alerts at grandrapidsmi.gov/EmergencyAlerts.

“We want families to have fun while also thinking about how to stay safe in an emergency,” said Rance. “This is a great opportunity to make preparedness part of your New Year’s resolution.”