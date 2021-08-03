Grand Rapids ranks in bottom half of best cities for cat lovers

The city of Grand Rapids ranked as the 103rd best city to own a cat in a study of the 200 biggest cities in the U.S., according to LawnStarter.

Each city received a score out of 100 points for each of the 11 categories — including animal shelter access, vet access, cost of cat sitting and cat-friendly rental properties — and LawnStarter averaged them to get an overall score.

The other Michigan city on the list, Detroit, ranked as one of the worst cities in the country for cat lovers at 197th.

The top ten best cities for cat lovers are:

Orlando, Florida

2. Lakewood, Colorado

3. Cary, North Carolina

4. Tempe, Arizona

5. Fort Collins, Colorado

6. Irvine, California

7. Bellevue, Washington

8. Corona, California

9. Naperville, Illinois

10. Rancho Cucamonga, California

The top ten worst cities for cat lovers are:

200. New York, New York

199. Honolulu, Hawaii,

198. Brownsville, Texas

197. Detroit

196. San Francisco, California

195. Los Angeles, California

194. Augusta, Georgia,

193. Cleveland, Ohio

192. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

191. Boston, Massachusetts