Dogs swim for free at Richmond Park

The Richmond Park pool is once again going to the dogs.

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will close out its 2021 pool season Aug. 22 with its free Wag ‘n’ Wade dog swim event from noon-4:45 p.m. It’s the fourth time Grand Rapids city pools have hosted this end-of-season canine swim.

The event, held at Richmond Park, 1101 Richmond St. NW, will feature four, one-hour sessions of open swim for dogs. Small dogs — less than 35 pounds — swim from noon-1 p.m., large dogs — more than 35 pounds — from 1:15-2:15 p.m. or 2:30-3:30 p.m. and older dogs — ages 8 and older — from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Each session can accommodate up to 200 dogs. Only two dogs per household can be registered. Registration is required and available here.

Dog owners may enter the zero-depth area to their knees with their pets. The parks and recreation department will provide tennis balls, drinking water for the dogs and dog waste cleanup bags. Owners need to provide paper proof of their dogs’ rabies vaccinations and a leash to walk their pets in and out of the pool area. Towels and dog life jackets also are recommended. Local pet vendors will be on-site with giveaways, information and additional activities.