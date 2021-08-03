St. Cecilia Music Center to reopen for live performances

St. Cecilia Music Center will be opening its 2021-22 season with a live audience beginning later this month.

Grammy award-winning artist Marc Cohn performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Royce Auditorium, 24 Ransom NE Ave. in Grand Rapids.

“Marc Cohn’s concert, which was originally scheduled for March 19, 2020, was the first concert we had to cancel due to the pandemic,” said Cathy Holbrook, executive and artistic director for St. Cecilia Music Center. “We canceled the show four days prior to the date because of government mandates. Little did we know that was the start of having an empty hall for over a year. This August 21 date is the third reschedule date we have made with Marc. This will feel like a real full-circle moment — to start live concerts again with the artist who was the first to be canceled because of COVID.

“It’s been heartwarming to see the artists that we had scheduled hang on and continue to reschedule. It will be a great moment when Marc takes the stage with an audience in the hall. We hope everyone will join us as we celebrate the return of in-person concerts at SCMC.”

Cohn, a singer and songwriter, won a Grammy for his song “Walking in Memphis.” He has released songs such as “The Coldest Corner in the World,” which is the title song to the documentary “Tree Man.” Cohn also has albums such as “Careful What You Dream: Lost Songs and Rarities,” “Join the Parade,” “Evolution of a Record” and “Listening Booth: 1970.”

The American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel artist has collaborated with musicians Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, David Crosby, Graham Nash and Patty Griffin. Cohn co-wrote Grammy winner William Bell’s album “This is Where I Live.” He also worked with David Crosby on the album “Lighthouse” and teamed up with the Blind Boys of Alabama to write “Let My Mother Live.”

Tickets can be purchased at St. Cecilia’s website or by calling (616) 459-224.

St. Cecilia Music Center’s lineup for its 2021-22 season will feature artists who will be performing contemporary folk, jazz and chamber music within the Acoustic Cafe Folk Series, the Jazz Series and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series.

Folk Series single tickets

Sam Bush

Oct. 6

A section: $45

B section: $40

Rodney Crowell

Nov. 12

A section: $60

B section: $50

Leo Kottke

Nov. 19

A section: $45

B section: $40

Milk Carton Kids

Dec. 2

A section: $50

B section: $40

Watkins Family Hour

Dec. 16

A section: $55

B section: $45

May Erlewine

Feb.17

A section: $35

B section: $20

VIP: $100

Shawn Colvin

May 12

A section: $45

B section: $40

VIP: $125

Judy Collins

May 18

A section: $65

B section: $55

SCMC WinterFest Jazz Festival single tickets

Christian McBride & Edgar Meyer

Feb. 24

A section: $55

B section: $50

Christian McBride Trio & Cyrille Aimee

Feb. 25

A section: $45

B section: $40

Christian McBride & Inside Straight

Feb. 26

A section: $45

B section: $40

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center single tickets

From Prague to Vienna

Nov. 18

A section: $45

B section: $40

Romantic Perspectives

Jan. 27

A section: $45

B section: $40

The Jazz Effect

March 31

A section: $45

B section: $40

Jazz Series single tickets

Jazz Saxophonist Joshua Redman

Jan. 20

A section: $55

B section: $45

Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

March 10

A section: $55

B section: $50

Delfeayo Marsalis Big Band

April 14

A section: $50

B section: $45

Chamber Music Society Series

Three-concert subscription

15% discount off single ticket prices

Subscription: $114

Plus: Add any or all of the three WinterFest concerts to your subscription and receive 15% off the single ticket price on festival tickets.

Spectacular Jazz Series

Three-concert subscription

15% discount off single ticket prices

Subscription: $137

Plus: Add any or all of the three WinterFest concerts to your subscription and receive 15% off the single ticket price on festival tickets.

Chamber + Jazz Subscription package

20% discount off single ticket prices

Six-concert combination series

Subscription: $236

Plus: Add any or all of the three WinterFest concerts to your subscription and receive 15% off the single ticket price on festival tickets.

SCMC WinterFest Subscription package

Three-concert subscription