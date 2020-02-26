Find hidden gold coins downtown

For 10 days in early March, you can find gold coins hidden around the city.

Each coin found can be redeemed for a VIP ticket to the 10th annual Irish on Ionia, hosted by BarFly Ventures, which takes place March 14.

From March 2-12, the coins will be located around downtown Grand Rapids, as well as in Detroit and Lansing.

There may be some hints on Irish on Ionia’s social media pages about where to find coins, Barfly said.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which stretches up Ionia from Fulton to Oakes streets and across Weston Street from Ionia to Commerce avenues, will include live music, DJs, street performances, food, beer and bar tents and more.