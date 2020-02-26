Out + About: March 2020

­­­To list your event, send calendar information to Grand Rapids Magazine, c/o Calendar Editor, 401 Hall St. SW, Suite 331, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, fax (616) 459-4800, caleditor@geminipub.com. High-resolution photos welcomed. To meet publishing deadlines, information must be received two months prior to monthly magazine issue by the first of the month.



March 14 – Irish on Ionia: The 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day street party includes live bands/entertainment/DJs, Irish food and beer, Celtic dancers, bagpipers and Irish circus troupes, hosted by BarFly Ventures. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Ionia Street between Fulton and Oakes streets. Tickets are $25-$30, $65 VIP. irishonionia.com.

Through March 15 – Beer Month GR: Collaborative celebration with local breweries and restaurants offering dishes paired with beer or created with beer, plus other events. beermonthgr.com.

March 4 – 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan: Grand Rapids Business Journal hosts luncheon celebrating women’s leadership, impact and success. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. JW Marriott, 235 Louis St. NW. $90. grbj50women2020.eventbrite.com.

March 4 – Youth of the Year Luncheon: Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids honors community youth. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 235 Straight Ave. NW. Free; donations accepted. bgcgrandrapids.org.

March 5 – iBall: West Michigan Center for Arts & Technology hosts celebration honoring community members and organizations that promote imagination, innovation and inspiration. 6-9 p.m. 20 Monroe Live, 11 Ottawa Ave. NW. $125, wmcat.org/iball.

March 5-8 – West Michigan Home and Garden Show: More than 350 exhibitors of home products and services, 14 feature gardens and five seminar stages. 3-9 p.m. Thu., noon-9:30 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $12 adults, $4 ages 6-14. showspan.com/wmh.

March 5-15 – LaughFest: Gilda’s Club celebrates 19th anniversary with multi-performer and venue festival. Comedians include Jim Gaffigan, Maria Bamford, Russell Peters, Justin Willman, Ralph Harris and Miranda Sings with Colleen Ballinger. laughfestgr.org.

March 6 – First Friday Gallery Hop: Participating galleries, shops and eateries stay open 6-9 p.m., presented by Avenue for the Arts. South Division Avenue between Fulton and Cherry streets. avenueforthearts.com.

March 6-8 – Girlfriends Weekend: Downtown Holland hosts kickoff party, store specials, fashion show, Sunday brunch, evening entertainment and swag bag. $50-$75. girlfriendsweekend.org.

March 7 – Helen DeVos Legacy Award Dinner: St. Cecilia Music Center event honoring Stella Royce’s support of the arts; includes cocktails, dinner, tribute and music. 5:30 p.m. 24 Ransom Ave. NE. $125. scmc-online.org.

March 11 – YWCA Open Circle Luncheon: Fundraiser focusing on eliminating racism and empowering women. 11:30 a.m. networking, noon-1:30 p.m. luncheon. JW Marriott, 235 Louis St. NW. ywcawcmi.org/upcoming-events/open-circle.

March 12 – Light Up the Night: Pediatric Oncology Resource Team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital annual fundraiser includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, program and auctions. 6-10 p.m. High Five Grand Rapids, 19 LaGrave Ave. SE. $75, $140 couple. spectrumhealth.org/foundation/events/port-light-up-the-night.

March 12 – Pillar Awards: Women’s Resource Center honors West Michigan employers who empower women at work. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. JW Marriott, 235 Louis St. NW. grwrc.org.

March 12 – Taste of Kentwood: Food samples from 15 local restaurants, silent auction. 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE. $10-$12, kids 5 and under free. kentwood.us.

March 13-15 – West Michigan Women’s Expo: More than 350 exhibits and seminars for women; topics include health, finance, food, fashion and home décor. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $9-$11. kohlerexpo.com/wm-womens-exp.

March 14 – Hudsonville Showcase: Annual showcase of 75 businesses and organizations includes demonstrations, giveaways and kids activities. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hudsonville High School Freshman Campus, 3370 Allen St. hudsonvilleevents.com/hudsonville-showcase.

March 14 – Laughfest Signature Event: Gilda’s Club hosts fundraiser with comedian Jeff Foxworthy and dinner. 5:30 p.m. DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $250, $75 show only. laughfestgr.org/event/jeff-foxworthy.

March 14 – St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Grand Rapids: Irish music, dancing and culture. 11 a.m. Parade route begins at 49 Monroe Center NW and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, 101 E. Fulton St. experiencegr.com.

March 14 – St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Holland: Irish dancers, bagpipers and kilt-wearers. Noon. Begins at Eighth Street Marketplace, 150 W. Eighth St., and travels east to Eighth Street and College Avenue, where celebrations continue at Curragh Irish Pub, Hops at 84 East and New Holland Brewing Co. holland.org.

March 14 – St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Muskegon: Irish celebration begins 11 a.m. along Clay Avenue between Fourth and Jefferson streets. visitmuskegon.org.

March 14, 21 – Maple Sugar Time: Van Raalte Farm hosts maple celebration with tree tapping, maple syrup demonstrations, kids activities, snacks. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 1076 E. 16th St., Holland. $5/car. degraaf.org/education/community-events/maple-sugar-time.

March 16 – Paws, Claws & Corks: Humane Society of West Michigan fundraiser with food from West Michigan restaurants, breweries and wineries, plus silent and live auctions. 6 p.m. DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $100. pawsclawsandcorks.com.

March 18-21 – Just Between Friends Sale: Kids and maternity clothes, baby equipment, books, furniture, toys. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. DeltaPlex, 2500 Turner Ave. NW. $3 Wed., free Thu.-Sat. grandrapids.jbfsale.com.

March 19-22 – Ultimate Sport Show: More than 350 exhibitors show outdoor gear, travel info, fishing boats, RVs and more. 1-9 p.m. Thu., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $12 adults, $5 ages 6-14. showspan.com/usg.

March 21 – Rockford Community Expo: Sixteenth annual expo featuring local businesses, food, entertainment, workshops. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Rockford High School, 4100 Kroes St. Free. rockfordmichamber.com.

March 21 – Sugarbush Festival: Blandford Nature Center celebrates maple season with demonstrations, hands-on tree tapping, games, wildlife encounters. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1715 Hillburn Ave. NW. $8, $5 members. blandfordnaturecenter.org.

March 21 – White Lake Community Business Expo: More than 50 local businesses showcase products and services. 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Whitehall High School, 3100 White Lake Drive. Free. whitelake.org.

March 21-22 – Kalamazoo Living History Show: Forty-fifth annual show devoted to pre-1890 living history supplies and related crafts. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds, 2900 Lake St. $7, $10 two-day pass, children 12 and under free with adult. kalamazooshow.com.

March 25 – GGRWHC Annual Reception: Greater Grand Rapids Women’s History Council celebration. 5 p.m. Aquinas College Donnelly Center, 157 Woodward Lane SE. ggrwhc.org.

March 27-29 – Cottage & Lakefront Living Show: Designers, furnishings, builders, realtors, boats and docks, vacation home services, financing. Noon-9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $12 adults, $4 ages 6-14. showspan.com/clg.

March 28 – Collectible Toy & Comic Expo: More than 250 tables of collectibles, plus dealers, exhibitors and enthusiasts. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Home School Building, 5625 Burlingame Ave. SW, Wyoming. $5 adults, children 12 and under free. midmichigansupershows.com/grand-rapids-toy-show.

March 28 – Lowell Community Expo: Lowell Area Chamber spotlights 150 area businesses, service groups, churches, government agencies; plus entertainment, giveaways and food. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lowell High School, 11700 Vergennes St. SE. Free. discoverlowell.org/expo.

March 28 – Maple Palooza: DeGraaf Nature Center hosts annual maple celebration with live Irish music, maple snacks, kids crafts. Noon-4 p.m. 600 Graafschap Road, Holland. $5/family. cityofholland.com/degraafnaturecenter.

March 31 – GRCC Salute to Women: Reception to honor GRCC women who exemplify their roles as professionals, volunteers or agents of change. 1 p.m. Sneden Hall, GRCC, 415 E. Fulton St. grcc.edu/stw.

Through March 8 – Learn to Luge Weekends: Muskegon Winter Sports Complex offers luge classes for people age 8 and up. 2.5-hour sessions Fri.-Sun. $49-$55. 462 Scenic Drive, Muskegon. msports.org.

March – Grand Rapids Drive: National Basketball Association G League team, primary affiliate of the Detroit Pistons. Home games: March 11 vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants. March 18 vs. Long Island Nets. March 22 vs. Lakeland Magic. March 25 vs. Wisconsin Herd. March 27 vs. Canton Charge. March 28 vs. Windy City Bulls. DeltaPlex, 2500 Turner Ave. NW. $5-$30. grandrapids.gleague.nba.com.

March – Grand Rapids Griffins: Grand Rapids’ American Hockey League team, primary affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. Home games: March 7 vs. Rockford IceHogs. March 11 vs. Iowa Wild. March 13-14 vs. Bakersfield Condors. March 25 vs. San Antonio Rampage. March 27 vs. Chicago Wolves. March 28 vs. Milwaukee Admirals. Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St. $19-$40. griffinshockey.com.

March 20-22 – Monster Jam Triple Threat Series: Monster truck entertainment and competition. 7 p.m. Fri., 1 and 7 p.m. Sat., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St. $15-$75. vanandelarena.com.

March 21 – Beat the Train 5K: Ride the Coopersville train to the starting line, then race it back to town. 9 a.m. 311 Danforth St., Coopersville. $35-$40. beatthetraincoop.com.

March 21 – Spectrum Health Irish Jig: 5K run. East Grand Rapids High School, 2211 Lake Drive, East Grand Rapids. 8:30 a.m. $30-$35 adults, $20-$25 kids 12 and under. spectrumhealth.org/irishjig.

Through March 1 – Disney on Ice: “Celebrate Memories!”: Ice skating production of Disney stories with appearances by princesses, Toy Story characters and Moana. 7 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St. $15-$80. vanandelarena.com.

Through March 1 – “Peter and the Wolf”: CARE Ballet presents a one-hour performance for kids. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. East Grand Rapids PAC, 2211 Lake Drive SE. $15 adults, $10 students. careballet.org.

Through March 1 – “Who Am I? A Butterfly Ballet”: GR Ballet’s Junior Company presents the story of a newly emerged butterfly. 10 a.m. and noon Sat., noon and 2:30 p.m. Sun. Meijer Gardens, 1000 East Beltline Ave. NE. $8, $5 members. meijergardens.org.

Through March 5 – Oscar-Nominated Short Films: UICA presents the year’s most anticipated short films in live action, animation and documentary categories. UICA, 2 W. Fulton St. uica.org/movies.

Through March 7 – “Father Brown”: Master Arts Theatre presents the story of a Scotland Yard detective teaming up with a priest to catch a notorious thief. 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. 75 77th St. SW. $17 adults, $15 seniors and students. masterarts.org.

Through March 8 – “The Accomplices”: Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids tells the true story of a small group of activists rescuing Jews from the Nazis. 8 p.m. Thu. and Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain St. NE. $28 adults, $25 seniors, $10 students. jtgr.org.

Through March 22 – “Matilda The Musical”: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents Roald Dahl’s story of a precocious young girl who lives in a world of imagination. 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. 30 N. Division Ave. $17-$33. grct.org.

March 5 – Jim Gaffigan: Comedian performs The Pale Tourist tour. 8 p.m. Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St. $33 and up. vanandelarena.com.

March 6-7 – Aquinas College Circle Theatre Auditions: Aquinas College Theatre’s Main Stage and Circle Theatre auditions for 2020 season. 6-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. 1703 Robinson Road SE. circletheatre.org/auditions.

March 6-8 – “Jumpstart 2020”: GR Ballet presents a showcase of dance by emerging choreographers. 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Peter Martin Wege Theatre, 341 Ellsworth Ave. SW. $30-$42. grballet.com.

March 6, 27 – Pop Scholars: Four-person comedy team performs improv show. 8 p.m. Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE. $14. popscholars.com.

March 7, 14, 28 – River City Improv: Comedy improv team performs unscripted skits using audience suggestions. 7:33 p.m. March 7 and 14 at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE. $14 adults, $8 students. 7:33 p.m. March 28 at Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW. $15. rivercityimprov.com.

March 8 – Chiaroscuro International Film Series: Free film series promotes cultural diversity and awareness: “The Burial of Kujo.” 2 p.m. UICA, 2 W. Fulton St. uica.org/movies.

March 8 – Russell Peters: Actor and comedian performs standup. 7 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. devosperformancehall.com.

March 9 – FSC Screen Club: Fountain Street Church hosts monthly panel discussion about TV shows. This month: “Kidding” (Showtime). 6 p.m. 24 Fountain St. NE. Free. fountainstreet.org/screen-club.

March 10-15 – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: Broadway Grand Rapids presents Roald Dahl’s classic story. 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $45 and up. broadwaygrandrapids.com.

March 13-22 – “Aladdin”: GR Ballet’s Junior Company presents the story of a young man who finds a magic oil lamp that leads to adventure and a princess. 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Peter Martin Wege Theatre, 341 Ellsworth Ave. SW. $18. grballet.com.

March 14 – “RED”: Hearts in Step Dance Ensemble presents an original ballet. 1 and 4:30 p.m. DeVos Center for Arts and Worship, 2300 Plymouth Ave. SE. hisdance.org.

March 17 – The Price is Right Live: Interactive stage show based on TV’s game show. 7:30 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $32-$52. devosperformancehall.com.

March 18 – MasterChef Junior Live: Family-friendly show with cooking demonstrations and challenges with contestants from the TV competition. 7 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $22-$122. devosperformancehall.com.

March 18 – Movies and Music at The Block: Screening and panel discussion of “Pink Floyd: The Wall.” 7 p.m. The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. $8. theblockwestmichigan.org.

March 18 – Open Projector Night: UICA hosts short film screenings followed by Q&A with filmmakers. Audience votes for favorite. 8 p.m. 2 W. Fulton St. $10, $5 members. uica.org.

March 18-28 – Real to Reel Film Festival: Saugatuck Center for the Arts presents Mountainfilm on Tour with film screenings for all ages, plus outdoor adventures, live music, food, beer and art exhibitions. 400 Culver St., Saugatuck. $61. sc4a.org.

March 20-21 – “The Trial of Goldilocks”: LowellArts Players Youth Theater presents a comedy examining the traditional fairytale from three perspectives: the traditional, the bears’ and Goldlilocks’. 7 p.m. Fri., 2 and 5 p.m. Sat. Lowell Performing Arts Center, 11700 Vergennes. $7. lowellartsmi.org.

March 26-28 – “Tigers Be Still”: GRCC Players presents a comedy about a young woman with an art therapy degree who moves back home and is looking for a job. 8 p.m. Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain NE. $12, $5 students. grcc.edu/theater/grccplayers.

March 27-28 – “Coppelia: The Magical Doll”: West Michigan Youth Ballet performs the story of an eccentric toymaker with a life-size doll. 7 p.m. Fri., 1 and 4:30 p.m. Sat. Forest Hills Fine Arts Center, 600 Forest Hill Ave. SE. $8-$24. wmyb.org.

March 27-April 5 – “The Playboy of the Western World”: Presented by Theatre at Grand Valley. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Linn Maxwell Keller Theatre, 1 Campus Drive, Allendale. $16 adults, $14 seniors, $7 students. gvsu.edu/mtd/theatre-season-41.htm

March – Listening Room Concerts: March 12-13, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. March 14, Trout Steak Revival. March 26, The Way Down Wanderers. March 27, Los Lobos. March 28, The Steel Wheels. March 29, Songtellers Stories and Songs: Episode 5. March 30, Chris Renzema. Times vary. Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW. listeningroomgr.com.

March – LowellArts House Concerts: March 7, Blue Water Ramblers. March 14, Delilah DeWylde. March 21, Hayes Griffin and Nate Roberts. March 28, Political Lizard. 7 p.m. 223 W. Main St., Lowell. $10-$16. lowellartsmi.org.

March – Park Theatre Tribute Concerts: March 6, Tim McGraw. March 14, Linda Ronstadt. March 21, Eric Clapton. March 28, The Doors. 8 p.m. Park Theatre, 248 S. River Ave., Holland. $18-$25. parktheatreholland.org.

March 1 – Grand Rapids Youth Symphony Winter Concert: 3 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $6 adults, $4 students. grsymphony.org.

March 1 – Hark Up Spring Concert: 20th anniversary concert. 3 p.m. DeVos Center for Arts and Worship, 2300 Plymouth Ave. SE. harkup.com.

March 5 – SCMC Jazz Series: St. Cecilia Music Center hosts Luciana Souza. 7:30 p.m. 24 Ransom Ave. NE. $40-$45. scmc-online.org.

March 6-7 – Beethoven’s Pastoral: GR Symphony classical concert includes music by Beethoven, Villa-Lobos and Debussy. 8 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $18-$90. grsymphony.org.

March 6-7 – Datenight with Women’s Chorale: 7 p.m. Calvin University Covenant Fine Arts Center, 1795 Knollcrest Circle SE. calvin.edu.

March 7 – CHIRP: Rock/funk band with special guest Brother Adams. 8 p.m. Park Theatre, 248 S. River Ave., Holland. $10-$15. parktheatreholland.org.

March 7 – Cowboy Junkies: Americana concert. 8 p.m. Saugatuck Center for the Arts, 400 Culver St., Saugatuck. $61. sc4a.org.

March 7 – Kalamazoo Fretboard Festival: Designers, workshops and live performances. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Kalamazoo Valley Museum, 230 N. Rose St., Kalamazoo. Free. fretboardfestival.com.

March 8 – DaBaby: Rapper. 8 p.m. Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St. $47-$197. vanandelarena.com.

March 8 – FHACB Winter Concert: Free music concert by Forest Hills Adult Community Band. 2:30 p.m. Forest Hills Northern High School, 3801 Leonard St. NE. fhacb.org.

March 12 – Lauren Daigle: Contemporary Christian singer performs World Tour. 7:30 p.m. Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St. $27-$123. vanandelarena.com.

March 13 – “Clara’s Circle of Friends”: GR Symphony presents music by Fanny Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann and Brahms. 8 p.m. St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE. $26 and up, $5 students. grsymphony.org.

March 13 – Coffee Classics Series: GR Symphony presents Clara’s Circle of Friends concert with free coffee and doughnuts. 10 a.m. St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE. $16, $5 students. grsymphony.org.

March 13 – Sujari Britt: West Michigan Symphony presents 17-year-old cellist. 7:30 p.m. Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. $25-$62, $12 students. westmichigansymphony.com.

March 13-14 – Aquinas College Summer Concert Series Auditions: Aquinas College music auditions for 2020 season. 7-10 p.m. Fri., noon-2 p.m. Sat. 1703 Robinson Road SE. circletheatre.org/auditions.

March 13, 27 – Alley Door Club: Jazz, blues and folk in downtown Muskegon. March 13, Brena. March 27, The Steeple Hill Band. 7 p.m. Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. $10. frauenthal.org.

March 14-15 – “Scalia/Ginsburg”: Opera Grand Rapids performs a comedy about the unlikely friendship of Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Betty Van Andel Opera Center, 1320 E. Fulton St. $50, $5 students. operagr.org.

March 14, 28 – The Block Concerts: March 14, Sujari Britt, classical cello. March 28, House of Hamill, Celtic fiddle. 7:30 p.m. The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. $25-$35, $10 students. theblockwestmichigan.org.

March 15 – Choral Celebration: GR Symphony Chorus and Youth Chorus presents music by Dan Forrest and Sean Ivory. 3 p.m. Calvin University Covenant Fine Arts Center, 1795 Knollcrest Circle SE. $20, $5 students. grsymphony.org.

March 15 – A Legacy of Song: Holland Chorale concert performing under all five artistic directors. 3 p.m. First Reformed Church, 630 State St., Holland. Free. hollandchorale.org.

March 16 – Monday Night Jazz Gumbo: Monthly West Michigan Jazz Society concert with the Doug Horn Jazz Trio. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Casino Club, 3260 Salerno Drive NE. $15, $10 members. wmichjazz.org.

March 19 – GRCC International Guitar Series: Kyle Thompson. 7 p.m. Albert P. Smith Music Center, Linn Maxwell Keller Recital Hall, 142 Ransom Ave. $15 adults, $10 seniors and students. grcc.edu/music/internationalguitarseries.

March 19 – GVSU Art Gallery Composer Competition: GVSU’s New Music Ensemble creates 60-second works in response to artwork at Louis Armstrong Theatre Lobby, competing for judges plus audience favorite. 7 p.m. Haas Center for Performing Arts, 1 Campus Drive, Allendale. gvsu.edu.

March 19 – Kentwood Winter Concert Series: Singer and multi-instrumentalist Nicholas James Tomasma performs a mix of Americana, folk, country and rock. 6:30-8 p.m. Kentwood Library, 4950 Breton Road SE. Free. kentwood.us.

March 19 – SCMC Folk Series: St. Cecilia Music Center hosts Marc Cohn. 7:30 p.m. 24 Ransom Ave. NE. $40-$45. scmc-online.org.

March 20-22 – “Up”: GR Symphony performs the musical score live as the movie plays on the big screen. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $18 and up, $5 students. grsymphony.org.

March 21 – Dooby Dooby Moosic: Kids concert based on Doreen Cronin’s book. 10:30 a.m. The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. $10, $5 kids 3-13, under 3 free. theblockwestmichigan.org.

March 21, 28 – GRFA Acoustic Saturday Night Concerts: Grand River Folk Arts concerts. March 21, Jim Spalink and Fred Willson. March 28, Bill Staines. 7 p.m. Wealthy Theatre Annex, 1110 Wealthy St. SE. $15 adults, $12 seniors and students, $10 members, $5 kids under 12.

March 22 – Behold the Bold Umbrellapant: Holland Symphony Orchestra performs a family concert with pre-concert activities. 3:30 p.m. Dewitt Auditorium, Zeeland East High School, 3333 96th Ave., Zeeland. $22. hollandsymphony.org.

March 22 – Grand Rapids Symphonic Band Concert: “Pictures at an Exhibition.” 3 p.m. Grandville High School PAC, 4700 Canal Ave. SW. $15 adults, $10 seniors, $7 students, $40 family. grsymphonicband.org.

March 22 – Sacred Sounds of St. Mark’s: Ruth Cunningham performs vocal improvisations and readings. 5 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal, 134 N. Division Ave. Free. stmarksgr.org.

March 26 – Dan + Shay: Country pop duo. 7 p.m. Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St. $39-$79. vanandelarena.com.

March 27 – Hope College’s Great Performance Series: Spanish Brass. 7:30 p.m. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland. $23 adults, $17 seniors, $6 kids 18 and under. hope.edu.

March 27-28 – “Beethoven Celebration: The Five Piano Concertos”: GR Symphony performs music by Beethoven. 8 p.m. DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. $18 and up, $5 students. grsymphony.org.

March 27-28 – GRCMB Lenten/Easter Meditations: Grand Rapids Choir of Men & Boys concert. 7 p.m. Cathedral of St. Andrew, 301 Sheldon Ave. SE. Free. grcmb.org.

March 28 – Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit”: GR Symphony’s lollipop concert is perfect for young children. 10:30 a.m. Calvin University Covenant Fine Arts Center, 1795 Knollcrest Circle SE. $5. grsymphony.org.

March 28 – Collegiate Vocal Competition: Opera Grand Rapids hosts 10 finalists performing for judge and live audience. 7:30 p.m. Betty Van Andel Opera Center, 1320 E. Fulton St. $30, $5 students. operagr.org.

March 29 – Underground Concert Series: Multi-instrumentalist Scott Robinson and drummer Jack Mouse. 3 p.m. LaFontsee Galleries, 833 Lake Drive SE. $20-$25 adults, $10 students, kids 12 and under free. lafontsee.us.

March 31 – Michael Bublé: Easy listening pop/rock/jazz singer. 8 p.m. Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St. $65-$142. vanandelarena.com.

March – FLPC Art Workshops: March 6 “Abstraction and Acrylics” by Kathleen Mooney. March 9-14, “Prosopon School of Iconology: Icon Painting” by Dmitri and Tatiana Berestova. March 16-23, “Prosopon School of Iconology: Icon Painting Highlights on Garments” by Dmitri and Tatiana Berestova. March 26-28, “Bigger, Faster, Fresher, Looser Abstract Painting” by David M. Kessler. Franciscan Life Process Center, 11650 Downes St. NE, Lowell. lifeprocesscenter.org.

March – Grand Rapids Public Libraries: Adults: book clubs, computer/technology instruction. Kids: LEGO Block Party, Mindstorm Saturdays, book clubs, Bilingual Pajama Time!, story times. grpl.org.

March – Johnson Center Workshops: March 3, Nonprofit Board Certification. March 19, Persuasive Writing for Grantmakers. Johnson Center for Philanthropy, 201 Front Ave. SW. Free. johnsoncenter.org.

March – Kent District Libraries: Adults: Next Nexus: Small Business Expo, KDaLe Tours, Sunday Afternoon Live concerts, Early Childhood Essentials, Apple Users Group, book sales, book discussions, computer/technology instruction. Kids: Pokémon Club, Teen Zone, book clubs, story times. kdl.org.

March 6 – Connect to KCAD: Information and tour for prospective students, including application process, scholarships and financial aid. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Kendall College of Art and Design at Ferris State University, 17 Fountain St. NW. kcad.edu/connect.

March 6 – Contra Dance: Grand River Folk Arts Society hosts instruction and dancing. 7 p.m. 701 Fifth St. NW. $10 adults, $8 members, $6 students, $20 family.

March 10 – Home School Information Nights: Information and Q&A about home schooling, including curriculum options, classes and socialization. 6-8 p.m. Home School Building, 5625 Burlingame Ave. SW, Wyoming. $15/family. mihsb.org/homeschoolinfonights.

March 10 – Irish Soda Bread: Cooking class with Sister Colleen Ann Nagle. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Franciscan Life Process Center, 11650 Downes St. NE, Lowell. $35. lifeprocesscenter.org.

March 10 – Meijer Gardens Lecture: “Peonies for the Garden” by Dr. David Michener. 7-8 p.m. 1000 East Beltline Ave. NE. $20, $15 members, meijergardens.org

March 11 – Lunch n’ Learn: West Michigan Symphony hosts brown bag lunch and conversation with 17-year-old cellist Sujari Britt. Noon-1 p.m. The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Free. theblockwestmichigan.org.

March 12 – Passport to Adventure: Calvin University presents travel film series: “On Assignment Alaska” by Rich Reid. 7 p.m. Calvin University Covenant Fine Arts Center, 1795 Knollcrest Circle SE. $6 adults, $3 students. calvin.edu/academics/call/travel-film-series.

March 14, 21 – KCAD Continuing Studies: Classes at Kendall College of Art and Design. March 14, Bookbinding Intensive Workshop. March 21, Pastel Waterscapes and Sketching Around the City. 17 Fountain St. NW. continuingstudiesregistration.kcad.edu.

March 19, 30 – GVSU Writers Series: Reading and book signings. March 19, Jose Olivarez, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at University Club, 111 Lyon St. NW. March 30, Sarah Einstein, 6-7:30 p.m. at Pew Library, 1 Campus Drive, Allendale. gvsu.edu.

March 22 – GRAM Adult Workshop: Grand Rapids Art Museum hosts “Beaded Forms.” 12:30-3:30 p.m. 101 Monroe Center NW. $35. artmuseumgr.org.

March 26 – LowellArts Workshop: “Playing with Poetry: Whose Line Break Is This Anyway?” 6-9 p.m. 223 W. Main St., Lowell. $30, $28 members. lowellartsmi.org.

March 28 – GRAM Saturday Studio Session: Grand Rapids Art Museum hosts “Glass and Mixed Media Canvas.” 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 101 Monroe Center NW. $35. artmuseumgr.org.

March 30 – GR Audubon Club: “Birding in Muskegon County” by Ric Pedler and Charlie DeWitt. 7:30 p.m. Aquinas College Donnelly Center, 1607 Robinson Road SE. Public welcome. Free. graud.org.

