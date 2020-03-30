Don’t miss

We’ve rounded up our top events for April.

Editor’s note: Due to the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive order, many events have been canceled. Please check websites for updated information.

Latin American Film Festival

The 10th annual movie festival featuring award-winning independent films by Latin American and Latino directors takes place April 3-5. See website for films and times. Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE. Free. grlaff.org.

West Michigan Mom’s Sale

Score great deals on everything from clothing, toys, furniture, car seats, strollers, accessories and more April 4. There will be more than 200 booths participating. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. Free; $3-$5 donations at door. westmichiganmomssale.com.

Festival of Faith and Writing

Calvin University presents its biennial event April 16-18 with speakers, concerts, workshops and film screenings. The Festival of Faith and Writing creates space for meaningful discussion and shared discovery among people with different religious beliefs and practices. Begins noon Thu. 3201 Burton St. SE. $235, $135 students. ccfw.calvin.edu/festival.

Circle Theatre Season Kickoff

The kickoff to Circle Theatre’s 2020 season begins with American Graffiti in Concert, a fundraiser concert that includes trivia, contests, silent auction and hot dog roast. 7 p.m. April 17, 1703 Robinson Road SE. $25. circletheatre.org/production/season-kickoff.

Elton John

Elton John swings through Grand Rapids on April 23 for The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Catch him at 8 p.m. at Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St. $200 and up. vanandelarena.com. This show is sold out.