Detroit cannabis company opens two recreational stores in Grand Rapids

Detroit-based 3Fifteen Cannabis announced it has integrated recreational cannabis sales at both of its Grand Rapids locations: 2900 S. Division Ave. and 3423 Plainfield Ave. NE.

Both stores were operating as medical dispensaries throughout 2020 and now welcome adult-use recreational customers as of Friday.

To celebrate the “recreational grand opening,” both stores offer specials, including 20% off purchases for first-time customers. The discount also applies to current 3Fifteen medical patients making their first recreational cannabis purchase.

Both locations offer a wide selection of fresh flowers, pre-rolls, THC edibles, vape cartridges, concentrates and much more. 3Fifteen also welcomes seniors 65 and older and veterans with a 5% stackable discount every day of the week.

“We are proud to bring exceptional service and a wide selection of fresh, exciting cannabis products to West Michigan residents,” said Tommy Nafso, general counsel with 3Fifteen Cannabis. “We want customers to be comfortable shopping with us, so we are here to serve whether that’s in-person shopping to consult directly with a budtender, curbside ordering or delivery direct to your door.”

Nafso is a former Michigan assistant attorney general with extensive experience in regulatory and compliance issues in a variety of state-regulated industries.

Joining Nafso in operating 3Fifteen’s locations across Michigan is Ammar Kattoula, who serves as operations director for all 10 Michigan locations. 3Fifteen said Kattoula brings a lifetime of successful retail operations and financial oversight to the growing cannabis industry.

Kattoula effectively led the transition of eight independent stores into the single 3Fifteen Cannabis brand. He also oversees strategic development and plans to open more retail locations and cultivation operations.

“We love our Grand Rapids customers and have enjoyed great success integrating into these wonderful neighborhoods,” Kattoula said. “I am excited for our future involvement in the city and the many organizations that make it a wonderful place to live, work and play. We can’t wait to introduce 3Fifteen to more people in the Grand Rapids community.”

Aside from the two Grand Rapids locations, 3Fifteen operates stores in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Flint and Morenci near the Ohio border in Lenawee County.

Nafso said all the offerings 3Fifteen brings to the market will help the organization thrive and integrate into the community. 3Fifteen has partnered with the Creston Neighborhood Association (CNA) and the West Grand Neighborhood Organization (WGNO) upon entering into the market.

“We are very fortunate Grand Rapids is a community that has deep roots in business and community partnerships,” Nafso said. “We look forward to our continued support and partnership with both CNA and WGNO, along with others as we put our roots down here.”

3Fifteen continues to adhere to strict safety guidelines in place, including limiting patrons in its stores, requiring proper face coverings and ensuring social distancing is followed.

Both Grand Rapids locations are open seven days a week, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and offer daily recreational and medical cannabis delivery and curbside pickup when ordering online at 3Fifteen.com or by calling (833) 315-3155.

Delivery service covers the entire metro area, but customers should check online to determine which store will deliver to their location.