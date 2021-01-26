Venue invites restaurateurs to sell gift cards at event this weekend

The owner of English Hills Event Centers is inviting local restaurants to sell gift certificates at an event this weekend to promote their businesses ahead of the Monday reopening of indoor dining at 25% capacity.

Kim Sorrelle, owner and general manager of English Hills Event Centers, is planning to host an event called Reheat Local Eats from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at English Hills Terrace, at 5179 West River Drive NE in Comstock Park.

The free event is designed to be an opportunity for the community to show support for restaurants, bars and caterers — and for the businesses to get an influx of much-needed funds as they prepare to reopen at reduced capacity — through the sale of gift cards, T-shirts and mugs or even takeout food if they wish.

“We have all been hit hard by the pandemic and the restrictions it has brought. Reheat is to reignite (and) breathe some life back into our favorite dining spots,” Sorelle said.

She added that while all business owners are “in the same boat sailing across this sea of COVID … we are not all in the same seat.”

“Many businesses are flourishing; others are staying steady. Because of restrictions, the restaurant industry has been thrown overboard and (is) trying to tread water long enough to stay alive. Restaurants are an important part of our community. Let’s do everything we can to help them stay alive.”

Restaurant owners can reserve a space at the event by calling (616) 318-7378, (616) 784-6802, emailing englishhills@gmail.com or online. Sorrelle said entertainment venues also are welcome to reserve a space at the event.

“So many wonderful restaurant and event facility owners have helped me along the way. … It’s my turn to give back,” she said.