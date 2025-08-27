What’s open & closed in GR Labor Day Weekend

As Grand Rapidians gear up to enjoy the long Labor Day weekend, the City of Grand Rapids has announced closures and schedule changes for Monday, September 1, in observance of the holiday. Here’s what you need to know before heading out:

City Offices and Libraries Take a Break

All non-emergency city offices and departments will be closed on Labor Day, along with the Butterworth Yard Waste and Compost site. The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) system is also hitting pause—with all locations closed Monday. Additionally, several branches—including Madison Square, Ottawa Hills, Van Belkum, and West Side—will also be closed on Saturday, August 31.

Regular operations will resume citywide on Tuesday, September 2. For those eager to return to their Sunday reading routines, GRPL’s Main Library will resume Sunday hours starting September 7.

Splash Pads Stay Cool

If you’re looking to cool down with the family, you’re in luck: all city splash pads will remain open throughout the weekend, including Labor Day itself. With temperatures still hanging high in early September, this is a perfect way to savor the final splash of summer. For a full list of splash pad locations and hours, visit the city’s website.

Trash & Recycling Schedule Shifts

Planning a late-summer barbecue? Be sure to plan ahead for trash day. The City’s refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection services will be delayed by one day all week long due to the holiday. So if your regular pickup is Monday, expect it on Tuesday, and so on through the week.

City Services Available Online

While physical offices take a well-deserved rest, many city services remain accessible online 24/7 at grandrapidsmi.gov. From bill payments to permits, the site is a convenient way to get things done—holiday or not.

Whether you’re soaking up sunshine at a splash pad, enjoying a staycation, or just taking a well-earned break, we wish you a safe and relaxing Labor Day weekend in Grand Rapids!