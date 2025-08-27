Walk for Lupus returns to John Ball Zoo

The Michigan Lupus Foundation will bring its annual Walk for Lupus back to Grand Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 6, with a community-focused event at John Ball Zoo. The walk aims to raise both awareness and funding for the thousands of Michiganders living with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans.

Now in its 50th year of service, the Michigan Lupus Foundation provides education, support and resources for patients, caregivers and healthcare providers across the state. Following a year marked by lost pharmaceutical sponsorships — part of a nationwide trend affecting similar nonprofits — the foundation is relying heavily on this year’s walk as a vital source of support.

Registration for the event is open now and ranges from $18 to $30 per person. The walk begins at 10 a.m., with on-site registration opening at 9 a.m. Teams are encouraged to participate and raise additional funds to support the cause.

For Katie Groover, a Newaygo resident diagnosed with lupus at just 13 years old, the walk is deeply personal. Now 36, Groover recalls the confusion and fear that surrounded her early diagnosis.

“At 13, nobody in my family had heard of lupus. My doctor didn’t know how to treat it or what to expect,” Groover said. “Friends and family worried that I was contagious or did not understand my limitations due to my disease.”

Groover emphasized that lupus often remains invisible to others, despite its severe physical toll.

“Oftentimes, lupus warriors do not look sick. We put on tough smiles and bear through pain. Awareness not only allows for understanding of this debilitating disease but raises funds for research for treatment. There still is no cure for lupus,” she said.

Groover’s brother, Michael Lang, now serves as vice president of the Michigan Lupus Foundation board of directors. He said his sister’s journey continues to inspire his work with the organization.

“Through my role as a board vice president, I’ve come to understand the vital importance of supporting the foundation,” Lang said. “Our collective efforts enable us to extend a helping hand to countless lupus patients across the state of Michigan. Together, we’re not only raising awareness but also providing essential resources, research and a sense of community that can make a profound difference in their journey.”

Earlier this year, the Michigan Lupus Foundation launched a $125,000 capital campaign to help bridge the funding gap created by the loss of pharmaceutical backing. Without these funds, the organization faces potential closure — a reality that would leave thousands of Michigan residents without vital support.

The Grand Rapids Walk for Lupus is a cornerstone of that fundraising effort, offering the public a chance to make a difference while enjoying a day at the zoo with family and friends.

To register or donate, visit milupus.org or call (248) 901-7299.