An evening of artful indulgence

Grand Rapids Art Museum is raising a glass to creativity with Bourbon & Bubbles, a spirited evening of tastings, live entertainment and community connection—all in support of arts education.

On Friday, September 5, guests are invited to explore a curated selection of specialty bourbons, sparkling wines, and gourmet bites while immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of one of the city’s most beloved cultural institutions. Attendees can enjoy up to six tasting tickets to sample from expertly selected bourbons, champagnes, and non-alcoholic alternatives, including offerings from More or Less, Grand Rapids’ only store dedicated to non-alcoholic beverages, and Sips Society Sodas’ inventive “dirty soda” creations.

Those seeking an elevated experience can opt for the VIP ticket, which includes access to bourbon-and bubbles-inspired cocktails crafted by mixologists from Grand Rapids’ own Nightwatch Lounge. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.

Entertainment includes a live performance by local singer-songwriter Molly, a special presentation by Deos Contemporary Ballet Company, and an installation from Croze Nest cooperage—plus surprise elements planned to delight guests throughout the night.

All proceeds from Bourbon & Bubbles support the museum’s innovative art education programs, helping to inspire creativity and learning throughout the Grand Rapids community.

This three-hour event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 for general admission available for purchase here, $150 for the VIP experience, and $75 for designated drivers. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID to attend.