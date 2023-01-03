Still time for Six tix

The six wives of Henry VIII, some of whom he had beheaded, tell the story of their lives, post mortem, of course. Presented as a pop concert, the king’s six wives take turns singing to prove who suffered the most. The one with the most tragic story is to become the group’s lead singer.

This Broadway musical has become a global sensation over which critics are losing their heads (pun intended). The Broadway album debuted at number one on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed six million streams in its first month!

The Washington Post calls Six “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!”

Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, The Grand Rapids engagement is welcomed by: Autocam Medical; Crowe; Fox Motors; Lacks Enterprises, Inc.; Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital; MillerKnoll; Miller Johnson and Trinity Health.

DeVos Performance Hall show dates are Jan. 10 – 15

For more details and to buy tickets, click here.