Grand Rapids, EGR announce tree disposal options

People who reside in Grand Rapids and East Grand Rapids have multiple options for the disposal of live-cut Christmas trees.

The City of Grand Rapids’ Christmas tree collection program includes free drop-off disposal and fee-based curbside pickup. Both options are environmentally friendly, with trees recycled through chipping and returned naturally to the ground.

Free drop-off sites

Grand Rapids offers free drop-off sites for Christmas trees Dec. 30 – Jan. 31 at the following locations:

Riverside Park (north entrance), 2001 Monroe Ave. NE

MacKay-Jaycees Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Lincoln Park, (Garfield Ave. NW entrance) 231 Marion Ave. NW

Huff Park, (Ball St. parking lot) 2286 Ball Ave. NE

Tree drop-off is also possible at the Compost and Yard Waste Site located at 2001 Butterworth Rd SW. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fee-based curbside pickup program

Public Works will actively collect trees from December 30 through January 31. After this time residents will need to call and request a collection.

The curbside pickup option requires residents attach a $2.50 City bulk yard waste tag (purple tag) to the Christmas tree and place it in their pickup area by 7 a.m. on the scheduled refuse collection day.

Bulk yard waste tags may be purchased at City Hall, 300 Monroe Ave. NW, in the customer service lobby. City Hall is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some local retailers also may have the tags in stock.

Christmas trees placed in the refuse pickup area must be properly tagged for collection. The tag must be visible at the time of collection. Make every effort to be sure the tree is able to be collected (not buried in the snow) and the tag is visible. All ornaments, other decorations, tinsel, nails, tree stands and any plastic bags on the tree need to be removed prior to collection. If not properly tagged, the property owner is subject to a notice of violation and possible fine. Lost or stolen tags are the responsibility of the resident to replace. Curbside collection may be delayed if there is a snow event.

East Grand Rapids Christmas Tree pickup

People who reside in the city of East Grand Rapids can leave trees curbside/near their designated yard waste pickup location Jan. 3-13.

According to the EGR website, “Trees should be placed out for collection prior to the resident’s regular yard waste collection during this two week collection service. Thereafter, residents should store their discarded tree in a rear yard until city yard-waste collection services resume in April.”

As the Department of Public Works will collect natural trees and wreaths for chipping, residents are asked to remove lights, ribbons and ornaments from the greenery and place in the right-of-way on the day before your regular pickup day.

For more information visit the East Grand Rapids website.

