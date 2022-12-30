Ring in the new year with the Griffins

Saturday’s Griffin’s game against the Milwaukee Admirals will be a special one. Not just because it’s New Year’s Eve, the team is celebrating its 25th New Year’s Eve, complete with a fireworks show, the largest indoor fireworks display in West Michigan. The competition will be followed by open skating, so bring the family and bring your skates* (see footnote below).
The fun begins at 6 p.m. Doors to Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W., open at 5 p.m. for the general public and at 4:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders.
Family four-packs can be purchased from Buddy’s Pizza: These include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy’s Pizza locations. Visit the Griffins website for more information or call (616) 774-4585, extension 2.
This event is sponsored by Captain Morgan. Click here to view more upcoming promotions and special Griffins events at Van Andel Arena.
*Van Andel Arena generally has a no-bag policy, but if you plan to participate in open skating after the game, it’s A-okay to bring them in a bag.
