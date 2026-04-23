Dinner and a movie, now showing at RiverTown Crossings

“Dinner and a movie” may be a familiar refrain, but in Grandville, it’s getting a welcome reset. At RiverTown Crossings, a renovated theater and the debut of Oscar’s Restaurant & Bar are reshaping the suburban moviegoing experience, offering West Michigan audiences a full night out without the drive into downtown Grand Rapids.

Inside Celebration Cinema Rivertown, the transformation is immediately apparent. The lobby has been reimagined with a lighter, more open feel, updated corridors, and design elements that nod to local roots—including a larger-than-life image of Hudsonville native Taylor Lautner, best known for his role as a shapeshifting werewolf in The Twilight Saga.

The project is part of a $5.8 million reinvestment that began in early 2025, updating all auditoriums with heated recliners and adding a premium viewing space featuring Dolby Atmos sound. A new QR-code ordering system allows guests to send food and drinks directly to their seats, reinforcing a more seamless, service-forward approach to the experience.

“It’s more than just watching a movie at Celebration Cinema,” says Emily Loeks, owner and Director of Community Affairs. “Theatres bring people together,” she said.

Oscar’s Restaurant & Bar sits at the center of the overhaul. Located within the theater complex, it introduces a casual dining option built around pizzas, sliders, quesadillas, appetizers, and desserts, alongside beer, wine, and cocktails. It is also the only venue inside RiverTown Crossings offering alcohol service, catering to both moviegoers and mall visitors alike.

“With Oscar’s, the C Premium auditorium, luxury recliners and our celebrated service training, we focus on every detail that surrounds and supports the movie experience,” said Loeks. “Our community deserves a welcoming space to relax and enjoy time together, and that is our mission.”

The grand opening is scheduled for April 27, aligning with Celebration Cinema’s bi-annual “Movie Preview Experience,” a free event showcasing upcoming releases.

“Our team is thrilled to complete the renovation of the theatre lobby and launch this new restaurant,” said Theatre Manager Austin Mueller. “We extend a big ‘thank you’ to our community and customers, who have supported us through significant construction. We are confident they will love the end result.”

For West Michigan audiences, the appeal is straightforward: a more elevated version of a classic night out, built for the suburbs and designed to keep dinner and a movie under one roof.