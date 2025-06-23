City continues streak as one of the nation’s best-run

Grand Rapids is proving—year after year—that smart leadership and community-minded governance can truly make a difference. In its latest accolade, the city has landed once again on WalletHub’s prestigious list of America’s 25 Best-Run Cities, climbing to No. 22 in 2025. That’s one spot higher than last year and six places above where it stood a decade ago—clear evidence that Grand Rapids is on a steady upward trajectory.

The annual study, conducted by personal finance firm WalletHub, evaluated 148 of the nation’s largest cities using a unique formula that measures how efficiently local governments turn public dollars into real-world results. Drawing on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and CDC, the report examined 36 metrics across six key areas: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure.

“Our ranking as a well-run city is a reflection of our people who serve, but also our coherence as a team,” said Mayor David LaGrand. “I know our city staff wakes up every morning aiming to make our city better, and community stronger.”

City Manager Mark Washington emphasized the practical implications of the city’s climb in the rankings.

“Managing limited resources while addressing residents’ diverse needs is never easy,” Washington said. “Climbing in these rankings proves our team is making data-informed decisions that protect taxpayers and improve quality of life.”

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo noted in the report that the most efficient cities are those that “use their budgets most effectively to provide high-quality financial security, education, health, safety and transportation,” adding that many top performers also maintain low debt per capita to safeguard future fiscal health.

Grand Rapids officials pointed to a combination of strategic actions that helped drive the improved score. These include budget realignments that channeled more resources toward public safety, housing and infrastructure—while maintaining a stable millage rate. The city also expanded its mental-health co-response teams, continued to invest in violence-reduction partnerships, and advanced key infrastructure projects, such as water-system upgrades and street rehabilitation.

Washington encouraged residents to stay informed about how the city manages public funds. Resources like the Resident’s Guide to the Fiscal Plan, Final Fiscal Plan and Strategic Plan are available through the city’s online budget library at grandrapidsmi.gov.