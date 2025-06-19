Strawberry season in full swing

If you’ve stepped outside city limits recently—maybe headed west toward Hudsonville or up toward Sparta—there’s a good chance your nose picked up something sweet on the breeze. It’s not your imagination. Strawberry season is officially here, and in West Michigan, that’s something worth celebrating.

For a few fleeting weeks each June, local fields across Kent and Ottawa Counties transform into ruby-studded wonderlands. And just as quickly as they arrive, those juicy berries disappear. So yes, the title is a warning: strawberry fields don’t last forever.

But while they’re here? It’s magic.

A Season Measured in Sunlight

Peak strawberry season typically hits mid-June, but ask any farmer and they’ll tell you it’s not so much a date on the calendar as it is a feeling in the air. Warm days, cooler nights, and just the right mix of sunshine and rain create the perfect conditions for strawberries to thrive.

“This season’s been amazing,” says a grower at DeLange’s Redberry Farm in Hudsonville. “The berries are sweet, big, and just dripping off the plants.” They’re open early most mornings (and some evenings) for U-pick, with updates posted regularly on their site and social media.

Over in Comstock Park, Krupp Farms adds a little extra fun with a petting zoo and ice cream shop—just the thing for a family outing. Meanwhile, Holland’s Visser Farms and Coopersville’s Cook’s Strawberries are drawing crowds with easy-to-navigate U-pick fields and fresh pre-picked options for the less bendy among us.

If you’re short on time but still want the goods, farm stands and local markets are overflowing right now. Your best bet? Hit up your local farmers market early (bring cash and a cooler), or better yet, check out a new Facebook group making waves this season…

The Buzz About Berries

Meet Michigan Berry Spotters, a grassroots Facebook group that’s equal parts fruit-fan club and real-time community guide. Launched by the Michigan State Horticultural Society, the page is buzzing with local berry intel—from which farms are open (and when), to insider tips on where to find the biggest, juiciest berries.

“It’s like Waze for fruit,” one member posted recently. “Only with less traffic and more pie.”

Users drop pins, tag their favorite stands, and share photos like proud parents of berry buckets brimming with summer’s best. Even better? It’s helping support small farms that rely on these few weeks to keep their operations running all year.

Not Just Strawberries

While strawberries take center stage in June, keep your eyes peeled: raspberries and blackberries are waiting in the wings for their seasonal debut in July. Some farms, like Sandy Bottom Berries in Rockford, will open again for berry round two, and Ed Dunneback & Girls near Walker keeps things organized with online reservations for picking days.

If you’re lucky, you might even catch early blueberries in West Olive or Spring Lake before July kicks in fully.

And if you’re wondering what to do with all those strawberries once you’ve picked them? Here’s a classic: pair them with tart rhubarb for a pie that practically screams “Michigan summer.” Too much work? No shame in eating them straight from the bucket on the drive home.

Field Notes

Before you go:

Call ahead or check online . Weather shifts can affect hours and availability.

Bring containers for U-pick (some farms supply them, some don’t).

Dress the part : closed-toe shoes, a hat, sunscreen—and maybe an extra shirt if you’re prone to berry stains.

Cash is king, though many farms now accept cards or even Venmo.

Taste It While You Can

Strawberry season is a love letter to Michigan’s agricultural roots. It’s sweet, short, and sticky-fingered—and if you blink, you might miss it.

So grab your bucket. Call your friends. Toss a cooler in the trunk and take a short drive out of town. Whether you’re five or fifty-five, there’s something grounding and joyful about crouching in a sun-warmed field, plucking the perfect berry off the vine.

Just don’t wait too long.

Strawberry fields, after all, don’t last forever.

Want to join the berry-loving buzz?

Find real-time tips and updates on farms near you by joining @Michigan Berry Spotters on Facebook.

Farms Offering Fresh Strawberries in Kent and Ottawa Counties

Ottawa County

DeLange’s Redberry Farm Location: 5723 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville, MI 49426 Berries: Strawberries, raspberries Details: Offers high-quality U-pick and pre-picked strawberries. Open for strawberry picking in June, typically Mon-Sat 8 AM–1 PM, and Mon, Tue, Thu 5–8 PM. Check their website or social media for exact hours and availability. Contact: 616-662-1816, www.redberryfarm.info



Visser Farms Location: 10687 Blair St, Zeeland, MI 49464 (near Holland) Berries: Strawberries, blueberries Details: Known for strawberries, with U-pick available in June. Hours vary, so check their social media for updates. They accept cash, check, card, and Venmo. Also offers a CSA program. Contact: 616-772-2121, www.visser-farms.com



Cook’s Strawberries Location: 13353 60th Ave, Coopersville, MI 49404 Berries: Strawberries Details: U-pick and pre-picked strawberries available in June. Call for specific days, hours, and availability. Located near I-96 Coopersville exit. Contact: 616-837-8764, email: cookie@allcom.net



VenRoy Blueberries Location: 14564 84th St Ave, Coopersville, MI 49404 Berries: Blueberries, some raspberries Details: While primarily known for blueberries (starting in July), they may offer limited raspberries in June. U-pick and pre-picked available. Open Mon–Fri 8 AM–dusk, Sat 8 AM–5 PM (2024 data, confirm for 2025). Buckets provided; bring containers for transport. Contact: 616-997-6482



Crossroads Blueberry Farm Location: 14380 North Ave, West Olive, MI 49460 Berries: Blueberries Details: Specializes in blueberries, typically available from July. Check for any early-season offerings or raspberries. U-pick and pre-picked options. Contact: 616-842-9216, www.crossroadsblueberryfarm.com



Bisacky Blueberry Farm Location: 14650 Leonard Rd, Spring Lake, MI 49456 Berries: Blueberries Details: Offers U-pick blueberries starting in July, but check for any early-season berries. Family-friendly with accessible picking areas. Open Mon–Sun 7:30 AM–5 PM (confirm for 2025). Contact: 616-402-2834



Dykstra’s U-Pick Location: 7411 56th Ave, Hudsonville, MI 49426 Berries: Blueberries Details: U-pick blueberries available from July, but contact to confirm any June offerings. Open Mon–Fri 8 AM–5 PM, closed Sat–Sun. Popular for plentiful berries. Contact: 616-669-6436



Kent County

Krupp Farms Location: 8025 Krupp Ave NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321 Berries: Strawberries, raspberries (red and black) Details: A fourth-generation farm offering U-pick strawberries in June, typically Mon–Sat 7 AM–Noon. Pre-picked berries also available. Features a petting zoo and ice cream shop. Check Facebook for daily updates. Contact: 616-887-8271, www.kruppfarms.com



Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm Location: 3025 6 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 (near Walker) Berries: Strawberries Details: U-pick strawberries in June, reservation required (register online). Check their website or Facebook for hours and availability. Contact: 616-784-0058, www.dunnebackgirls.com



Sandy Bottom Berries Location: 11555 Boulder Dr, Rockford, MI 49341 (near Sparta) Berries: Strawberries, blueberries Details: U-pick strawberries in June, blueberries in July. Check Facebook for opening dates and hours (typically opens in July, but confirm for strawberries). Contact: 616-866-3333



Beard’s Produce Location: 1425 State Rd, Belding, MI 48809 (near Comstock Park) Berries: Strawberries, blueberries Details: U-pick strawberries in June, blueberries in July. Open Wed–Sat 7 AM–5 PM, closed Sun–Tue. Cash or check only. Bring containers for transport. Contact: 616-794-3471

