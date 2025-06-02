A party 175 years in the making

There’s something special about a city that knows how to celebrate itself—and Grand Rapids is doing just that with a blowout birthday bash in the very heart of downtown.

This Saturday, June 7, from 2 to 5 p.m., Rosa Parks Circle transforms into the ultimate community gathering spot as Grand Rapids marks 175 years with a free, family-friendly party filled with music, history, and local flavor. Nestled between Monroe Center and Louis Street, the vibrant plaza that serves as the city’s winter skating rink and summer concert stage will once again take center stage.

Festivities will begin with a ceremonial blessing from the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, paying tribute to the Indigenous roots of the region. From there, the energy ramps up with live performances by beloved local acts including Cabildo, Nathan Walton and the Remedy, and DJ Venus Flyytrap (Asia Horne), offering a soundtrack that’s pure Grand Rapids.

The party isn’t just about music—it’s a full sensory celebration. Expect carnival-style games, stilt walkers, balloon artists, and a chance for the little ones (and the young at heart) to get up close with fire trucks and city vehicles in the “Touch a Truck” exhibit. Sweet treats abound: hot dogs, popcorn, birthday cake, ice cream—and cupcakes served by City Commissioners and local officials in a heartfelt “We Serve You” moment of community gratitude.

History buffs can dive into “175 Moments in History,” a visual exhibit showcasing pivotal moments that shaped the city. For those ready to explore even further, a post-party guided walking tour led by Chief Ambassador Caroline Cook steps off at 5:30 p.m., and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is hosting a scavenger hunt for curious minds of all ages.

Locals are encouraged to share their moments throughout the day using the hashtag #175GR—whether it’s a selfie with a balloon artist, a panoramic shot of the festivities, or a nod to a favorite local business.

Pride, music, and togetherness—all served up in the space where Grand Rapids comes to connect. This isn’t just another event. It’s a milestone. And it’s yours.

Before or after the celebration, make it a day downtown. Local restaurants will be ready to welcome guests with all the flavors that make this city a place worth toasting.