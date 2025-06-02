A ‘grey hare’ you’ll love

Something unexpected has taken root on Wealthy Street— a bar-meets-gallery that channels New York cool into what was once a craft brewery. And it’s not just another bar—it’s a blend of fine art, expertly crafted cocktails, and an atmosphere that makes you feel like you’re in the middle of something – and somewhere– truly special.

The Grey Rabbit, owned and operated by Will Warren, is a sleek, inviting art gallery and lounge all in one. The moment you walk through the door, you’re greeted by walls adorned with beautiful, thought-provoking works of art, as well as a mix of patrons—locals and visitors alike—who seem just as intrigued by the art as the expertly crafted cocktails. The venue’s warm, intimate vibe sets the tone, offering a laid-back yet refined setting to enjoy both the visual and sensory experience that Warren has worked so carefully to create.

One evening, I had the pleasure of attending the artist reception for the latest exhibit, “Going Places I Have Never Been Before,” featuring the work of Williamston-based sculptor and painter, Mark Chatterly. I was immediately drawn to the intricate and haunting sculptures that filled the space, as well as a series of paintings created during Chatterly’s residencies in Arizona. The combination of mediums—sculpture and two-dimensional works—added a dynamic element to the gallery that left me feeling like there would always be something new to discover here.

What makes The Grey Rabbit stand apart isn’t just the caliber of art on display; it’s the way it redefines the gallery experience. Think of it as a modern museum—without the stiff atmosphere. There’s no need to feel like you’re tiptoeing around and whispering; instead, you can sip on a Paper Plane or one of Warren’s signature cocktails, all while casually discussing the works that line the walls. Whether you’re deep in conversation with friends about the medium of a particular piece, or simply soaking in the art while sipping a perfectly mixed Manhattan, the experience feels more like a night out than a formal gallery visit.

But let’s talk about the drinks for a second, because honestly, they deserve their own moment. The Grey Rabbit serves a variety of expertly crafted cocktails that go beyond the typical offerings. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Negroni or something more adventurous like an Espresso Martini or my choice, the Orange Mocha Milkshake, Warren’s got you. The cocktail menu is carefully curated to complement the space’s vibe—sophisticated, yet accessible. And don’t even get me started on the wines. The Grey Rabbit offers a carefully selected list that ranges from smooth reds to crisp whites, with something for every palate.

And what’s a night at a gallery without a little something to nibble on? While the food menu is limited, what it lacks in variety, it makes up for in quality. Think light bites like charcuterie boards, artisanal cheeses, and sweets that pair perfectly with a glass of wine or your cocktail of choice. While the emphasis here is not so much on the food, but rather the experience—something I found refreshingly different—the offerings are top notch.

When I spoke with Will Warren, he told me that the idea for The Grey Rabbit came from his deep appreciation for both art and hospitality. After a long corporate career, Warren decided to follow his passion and create a space that would encourage the local community to engage with art in a new way.

“We’re not big, we’re not crowded, and we’re not loud,” Warren explained. “It’s comfortable. It’s a space where people can come in, enjoy a drink, and experience art in a way that feels natural and accessible. It’s not intimidating. We’ve had people buy their first piece of art here, which is exactly what I was hoping for.”

In a world where art galleries can often feel intimidating or staid, The Grey Rabbit is a refreshing change of pace. It’s a place where you can experience incredible art, enjoy a drink with friends, and just be. And with new exhibits rotating every 6-8 weeks, there’s always something new to look forward to.

So, is The Grey Rabbit an art gallery with a bar, or a bar with a rotating collection of art? Maybe it’s both. And maybe that’s exactly the point. Whether you’re an art aficionado or just looking for a cool new spot to relax with friends, The Grey Rabbit is exactly the kind of place you didn’t know you were missing in Grand Rapids.