The ultimate family-friendly escape by the Lake

In 2024 Ludington was named the Best Historic Small Town by USA Today. At the forefront of telling the story of the community’s heritage is the Mason County Historical Society through its three museums: The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, Historic White Pine Village, and the Rose Hawley Archives.

The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum brings history to life with digital storytelling, authentic images and artifacts, and engaging interactive exhibits that entertain, enlighten, and inspire a deeper appreciation for the region’s maritime history. Located in a former U.S. Coast Guard Station, now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the family-friendly, three-story museum overlooks Lake Michigan’s shoreline, Ludington’s iconic North Pier Light, and the historic carferry Badger, extending the maritime experience beyond its doors.

As Ludington was home to the largest car ferry fleet to sail Lake Michigan, and continues to be home to the SS Badger, the last coal-powered steamship on the Great Lakes, the museum features several exhibits dedicated to the cross-lake service, which began 150 years ago this year following the completion of the Flint & Pere Marquette Railway in Ludington in 1874.

Upon entering the museum, visitors are greeted by a holograph of one of the early car ferry captains. Dominating the room is a replica of the pilot house of the Pere Marquette 22 car ferry. Inside the pilot house is an interactive exhibit that allows the visitor to become a wheelsman of the PM 22, steering her into port.

The museum’s exhibits tell the story of the history of the cross-lake ferry service along with the modern operation of the Badger. A new exhibit features the history of steamships on the Great Lakes displaying multiple hand-made models of various ships that have sailed the lakes.

The 1940 Armistice Day Storm exhibit is a popular attraction for Lake Michigan maritime history fans, telling of the sinking of three vessels along the shoreline between Ludington and Pentwater.

Another highlight of the museum is the display of two Fresnal lenses that came from the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse and Big Sable Point Lighthouse. The lenses have been entrusted to the Mason County Historical Society by the U.S. government.

South of Ludington on the Buttersville Peninsula, is Historic White Pine Village. Located on 12 acres, the village boasts 30 historic exhibit buildings, including the original 1849 Mason County Courthouse (on the State Register of Historic Places) and an authentic turn-of-the-century steam locomotive, tender car, and the flat car loaded with logs and headed toward the village’s working sawmill. The buildings contain thousands of authentic artifacts and archives depicting the rich lumbering and agricultural history of its area. Thousands of area school children, families, individual visitors and residents tour the village annually.

Historic White Pine Village also includes the Scottville Clown Band Museum of Music and the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.

The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, located at 217 S. Lakeshore Dr., Ludington, will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday, May 27 when it will be open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.