Burgers & beer

Since the Cottage Bar first opened its doors in 1927, it’s been at the top of customers’ lists for burger joints. Laborers queued up for lunch in its earliest years, and reporters from the Grand Rapids Herald stopped in midday or after work until the paper folded.

It began serving liquor following the end of Prohibition, making it one of the first to do so in the city.

As businesses closed around it in the 1970s and ’80s, the Cottage Bar survived and remains a downtown go-to spot. What gives Cottage Bar its longevity is its customers. Dan Verhil, the current owner who recently announced he is selling the bar, said the people always are friendly. And, of course, its food never disappoints. Stop in to taste Cottage Bar’s burgers and award-winning chili.