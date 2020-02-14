Works of art

By
-
10

Photography by Joe Alisa
Styling by Jennifer Pickering
Hair and makeup by Erick Gerson
Shot on location at Grand Rapids Art Museum

This wedding season, push the envelope on traditional and don a gown that is unique and fashion forward.

Haley Paige Lorelai Gown, $4,200, Bianka Bridal, biankabridal.com; Bel-Aire Hairpiece, $145, Renee Austin, reneeaustinweddings.com

Whispers and Echos Roma Dress, $1,295, BHLDN, bhldn.com; Maison Bedard Star Boots, $550, maisonbedard.com; Angular Earrings, Oxidized Sterling Silver, $275, Emmaelizabethjewelry.com; Kathryn Ann Bridal Veil, $450, Renee Austin, reneeaustinweddings.com
Amaré Bridal Crystal Dress, $4,499, and Badgley Mischka Harris Heel, $235 both from Renee Austin, reneeaustinwedding.com; Gold Dangle Earrings, $36, Lennon & Willow, lennonandwillow.com
Haley Paige Gown, $4,600, Bianka Bridal, biankabridal.com; Ti Adoro Flower Earrings, $165, Renee Austin, reneeaustinweddings.com

Daalarna Water Colour Dress, $8,250, daalarna.hu; Emerald and Gem Silica Statement Earrings, Oxidized Sterling Silver, $595 and Large Opal Fire Ring, Sterling Silver, $265, both from emmaelizabethjewelry.com
Winnie Couture Etoile Gown, $4,289, winniecouture.com; Francina Bracelet, $68, Vajzë, vajze.com; Julie Vos Geneva Cuff, $210, and Julie Vos Demi Link Bracelet, $285, both from Mason Jones, masonjonesshops.com
Maggie Sottero Pantsuit, $1,400, Bridal Elegance, bridalelegancegr.com; Gold Luxe Cuff, $128, goldluxe.com; Gold Chain “Emma” Earrins, $68, Vajzë, vajze.com

Casablanca Bridal Adeline Gown, $1,799, Renee Austin, reneeaustinweddings.com; Gold Luxe Pearl Earrings, $62, goldluxe.com; Hey Lady Twinkletoes Heels, $282, heylady.co
Willow West Dress, $2,200, Bridal Elegance, bridalelegancegr.com; Veil, $290, Renee Austin, reneeaustinweddings.com; Dona Ring, $48, Prenda Ring, $38, Lula Necklace, $93, all from Vajzë, vajze.com

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR