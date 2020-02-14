Look + Feel Works of art By Grand Rapids Magazine Staff - February 14, 2020 10 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Photography by Joe AlisaStyling by Jennifer PickeringHair and makeup by Erick GersonShot on location at Grand Rapids Art Museum This wedding season, push the envelope on traditional and don a gown that is unique and fashion forward.Haley Paige Lorelai Gown, $4,200, Bianka Bridal, biankabridal.com; Bel-Aire Hairpiece, $145, Renee Austin, reneeaustinweddings.comWhispers and Echos Roma Dress, $1,295, BHLDN, bhldn.com; Maison Bedard Star Boots, $550, maisonbedard.com; Angular Earrings, Oxidized Sterling Silver, $275, Emmaelizabethjewelry.com; Kathryn Ann Bridal Veil, $450, Renee Austin, reneeaustinweddings.comAmaré Bridal Crystal Dress, $4,499, and Badgley Mischka Harris Heel, $235 both from Renee Austin, reneeaustinwedding.com; Gold Dangle Earrings, $36, Lennon & Willow, lennonandwillow.comHaley Paige Gown, $4,600, Bianka Bridal, biankabridal.com; Ti Adoro Flower Earrings, $165, Renee Austin, reneeaustinweddings.comDaalarna Water Colour Dress, $8,250, daalarna.hu; Emerald and Gem Silica Statement Earrings, Oxidized Sterling Silver, $595 and Large Opal Fire Ring, Sterling Silver, $265, both from emmaelizabethjewelry.comWinnie Couture Etoile Gown, $4,289, winniecouture.com; Francina Bracelet, $68, Vajzë, vajze.com; Julie Vos Geneva Cuff, $210, and Julie Vos Demi Link Bracelet, $285, both from Mason Jones, masonjonesshops.comMaggie Sottero Pantsuit, $1,400, Bridal Elegance, bridalelegancegr.com; Gold Luxe Cuff, $128, goldluxe.com; Gold Chain “Emma” Earrins, $68, Vajzë, vajze.comCasablanca Bridal Adeline Gown, $1,799, Renee Austin, reneeaustinweddings.com; Gold Luxe Pearl Earrings, $62, goldluxe.com; Hey Lady Twinkletoes Heels, $282, heylady.coWillow West Dress, $2,200, Bridal Elegance, bridalelegancegr.com; Veil, $290, Renee Austin, reneeaustinweddings.com; Dona Ring, $48, Prenda Ring, $38, Lula Necklace, $93, all from Vajzë, vajze.comFacebook Comments
