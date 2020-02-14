LUNAFEST returning to Grand Rapids

A traveling film festival by, for and about women is returning to Wealthy Theatre next month.

LUNAFEST 2020 will show seven short films by women filmmakers to build community and raise awareness of women’s issues on March 19 at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids.

The free event will include animated and live-action films covering topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

A panel discussion will follow to help attendees identify and discuss themes from the films.

LUNAFEST is hosted by Girls on the Run of Kent and Muskegon Counties, and all proceeds from the event will benefit the organization’s program registration assistance fund, which provides GOTR scholarships to low-income families.

Admission to the festival is free, with the option to purchase $15 tickets online that grant admission to a VIP reception ahead of the festival at 5 p.m.

Doors open to the public at 6 p.m. and the screening begins at 6:30 p.m.