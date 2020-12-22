Ben Wallace, Grand Rapids Drive give back to community

Grand Rapids Drive 1 of 3

The Grand Rapids Drive spent Friday giving back to the community, surprising over 10 individuals and families by paying for their groceries, hair styling, gas and lunches.

“We’re so grateful to the amazing Grand Rapids community for their support during this difficult year,” said Ben Wallace, co-owner of the Drive. “We wish all our fans and partners a healthy, safe holiday season. And we encourage you to pay it forward.”

Bucket, the mascot of the Drive; Trey Connor, vice president of the Drive; Kyle Kwaske, director of sponsorships for the Grand Rapids Drive; and Wallace were at four locations:

Family Fare (2900 Burlingame Ave. SW)

Design 1 Salon Spa (4693 Wilson Ave. SW)

Chick-fil-A (2750 East Beltline Ave. SE)

Family Fare gas station (2900 Burlingame Ave. SW)

“Our commitment is to the Grand Rapids community, and this was a tangible way for us to show that commitment,” the Drive said. “Besides, it’s the holidays — the season of giving. It’s the right thing to do.”