Newest eateries

Despite COVID-19’s threat to the restaurant industry, a handful of restaurants defied the odds and opened in Grand Rapids over the past year. Here are a few of our favorites that you should try.

Sitting atop the Amway Grand Plaza, MDRD (pronounced Madrid) replaced Cygnus 27. The newly opened restaurant offers a Spanish-inspired menu that is great for pairing with the wide selection of wines. You can’t beat the views either. Sit back and celebrate the finer things here.

The LGBTQ-friendly franchise Hamburger Mary’s is more than a burger joint; it’s an entertainment experience. The restaurant offers drag events such as karaoke, game night and trivia night, as well as drag shows, most days of the week. Get ready for fun when you visit. Located in Cascade.

Moving into the former Gaia Café location, KCM is a Korean/Japanese café offering authentic Asian cuisine not found elsewhere in the city. The menu is akin to what you’d find at Korean and Japanese dinner tables. Enjoy a casual meal here.

Catch the Caribbean vibe downtown at Art Caribbean Fusion Cuisine. Its owners are from the Dominican Republic originally and they are sharing the cuisine and culture of their childhood with diners. If you want an escape to the tropics, this is the place.

More than just another pizza place, Quarantino’s is a Detroit-style pizzeria in Eastown offering an impressive vegan and gluten-free menu in addition to its regular offerings. Try one of its unique offerings for your next pizza night or build your own.