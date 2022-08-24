Airline brings low-fare options to Muskegon

Muskegon County Airport is expanding its air services with additional flights to Chicago.

The U.S. Department of Transportation authorized Southern Airways Express to provide 36 new weekly flights from Muskegon to Chicago O’Hare International Airport starting Oct. 1.

Each round-trip flight will be nonstop in a single engine, nine-passenger Cessna Grand Caravan (C-208) aircraft.

Muskegon County Airport currently is serviced by United, which provides 14 weekly flights between the two airports. Once the new offerings from Southern Airways Express take effect, travelers will have 50 weekly flight options available.

“The substantial increase in flight frequencies will allow customers much greater access and connectivity into the national air transportation system,” said Mark Eisenbarth, Muskegon County administrator.

Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer at Southern Airways Express, said the company is excited to serve as a new airline option for Muskegon County.

“We believe there are many benefits to our service, including much more frequency… This allows passengers more choices (and) many more connecting options, which is so important in today’s highly disrupted air travel environment,” Cestari said.

According to Cestari, the average fare for each flight will be $52 — “less than a tank of gas and a great value.”

The company said tickets for the new flights will go on sale shortly.

Southern Airways Express is based in Palm Beach, Florida.