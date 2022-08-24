Museum debuts ‘City Journeys’

The Muskegon Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition next month featuring the large-scale paintings of Bruce McCombs.

“Bruce McCombs: City Journeys” is scheduled to open to the public at 5 p.m., Sept. 8, with a reception at the museum, 296 W. Webster Ave.

“City Journeys” is a watercolor painting exhibition several years in the making. The pieces tell the story of McCombs’ urban travels through large-scale, highly rendered cityscapes.

The MMA exhibit will be the first time “City Journeys” will be on display for the public.

McCombs is a West Michigan native and originally trained as a printmaker. He was a professor of art at Hope College 1969-2021 and holds a master of fine arts degree from Tulane University.

He is accomplished in his medium of watercolor painting, with works found in many major U.S. collections, including the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

McCombs plans to attend the opening and speak about his works at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.