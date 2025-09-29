Trick-or-treating takes a walk on the wild side

Looking to add something a little wild to your Halloween festivities this year? Trade haunted houses for haunted habitats and creepy costumes for creature encounters at John Ball Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration, Zoo Goes Boo! This fang-tastic fall tradition is back and ready to deliver three weekends of frightfully fun entertainment for ghouls and goblins of all ages.

Running Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-19 and Oct. 24-26, Zoo Goes Boo is more treat than trick—perfect for families looking for a not-so-scary, animal-themed adventure. Picture this: the paths of John Ball Zoo transformed into a spooky wonderland, where lions, tigers and…fire jugglers (!) create the perfect blend of wildlife and whimsy.

Kids can prowl through 13 themed treat stations scattered throughout the zoo’s winding trails, collecting candy (including allergy-friendly options) and spotting animals decked out in their own Halloween habitats. And yes, costumes are encouraged—but keep the full-face masks and faux weapons at home. No costume? No problem! Stop by one of the festive face-painting stations to get into the spirit.

“We are absolutely thrilled about these spooky Halloween events which are sure to be a delight for the whole family,” said Darci Mitchell, promotions and events manager at John Ball Zoo. “We encourage everyone to join us for this scary good time while also contributing to the conservation of wildlife and wild places.”

In addition to sweet treats and costumed fun, guests will be entertained by spellbinding magicians, mesmerizing fire performers and juggling acts that are sure to leave everyone howling with laughter.

John Ball Zoo members can enjoy exclusive early access from 9 to 10 a.m., while general admission runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tickets are available online—don’t wait until the last bat flies!

Zoo Goes Boo promises a wildly fun way to celebrate the season. So grab your candy bag, put on your animal ears and head to John Ball Zoo for a Halloween adventure that’s equal parts spooky and spectacular.