Late nights, crispy bites

Some of the best food discoveries happen when you least expect them. For me, that moment came late one night when I found myself standing in front of a bright yellow sign at the corner of South Division and MLK Jr. St. at New York Fried Chicken.

The quality of the fried chicken served here is, without exaggeration, impeccable—crispy, juicy, and deeply satisfying. You don’t expect to find that kind of execution at 1 a.m., but somehow, New York Fried Chicken delivers.

The locally owned restaurant operates two locations, each serving the community with the same commitment to quality. The original spot (743 Division Ave. S.) stays open until 2:30 a.m., while its 44th Street location (777 44th St. SE) pushes even later, serving until 3 a.m. Both locations bring the same late-night energy and consistently excellent food, though I’ve found myself gravitating toward the 44th Street spot for those really late cravings.

The dining room is humble—orange walls, a handful of tables, and a TV in the corner. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve swung by expecting to be in and out, only to find a whole crowd of people waiting patiently for orders to be filled, often with a fight or a game streaming in the background. The kind of scene that tells you: this place is legit.

The story behind New York Fried Chicken is as grounded as its food. It began with a chef who grew up cooking in a family kitchen in New York, refining his craft before deciding to bring his dream to Grand Rapids. The goal was simple: serve food that hits the spot and make everyone who walks in feel welcome.

While fried chicken is the crown jewel, the menu is impressively broad— offering everything from crispy seafood baskets to hearty sandwiches and gyros. If you’re not in the mood for chicken (though I can’t imagine why), the shrimp basket holds its own, and the catfish is fried to perfection. Feeling indulgent? The Philly cheesesteak or the double-decker cheeseburger won’t disappoint. Craving comfort food? Order a side of macaroni & cheese, nachos, or even mac & cheese bites. The portion sizes are generous and the flavors consistent.

Whether you’re tackling Combo #1—a 12-piece mixed chicken box with family fries and a 2-liter soda—or grabbing a quick snack like the 6-piece hot wings, everything comes out hot, crispy, and fast. The seafood offerings rival their poultry: try the 21-piece shrimp basket or a 4-piece perch meal with fries and slaw. They even have classics like pizza puffs, mozzarella sticks, and gizzards if you’re in a snacky mood.

There’s something beautifully unpretentious about it all. Fried food, done right isn’t supposed to be fancy. It should be affordable, fast, and soul-warming—and that’s exactly what this place delivers. It’s the kind of spot that sticks with you, whether you’re celebrating after the big game, working late, or just hungry at 2 a.m.