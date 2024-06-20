West Michigan is set to host the 15th Annual Meijer State Games of Michigan at various West Michigan venues, starting Friday, June 21.

The Meijer State Games of Michigan is an Olympic-style, multi-sport event that welcomes athletes of all ages and abilities. As one of 30 state games programs under the National Congress of State Games, it embodies the values of participation, sportsmanship, and healthy living among Michigan residents.

More than 6,000 athletes from across the state will compete in 39 events, spanning 26 sports at 36 venues including the Grand Rapids Rifle and Pistol Club, Hope College, Rockford Sportsman’s Club, and the Meijer Sports Complex.

Olympic Day will be held on Friday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SpartanNash YMCA (5722 Metro Way, Wyoming). The event aims to inspire children, promote physical activity, and create excitement for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Around 100 children, ages 5 to 12, from the SpartanNash YMCA day camp will participate in various activities led by Olympians and event staff. Michigan Olympians Gary Morgan, an Olympic race walker from the 1988 games, and Nick Baumgartner, a four-time Olympic snowboarder who won gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, will be in attendance. All participants will receive a Meijer State Games of Michigan gold medal.

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, June 21, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Meijer Sports Complex (3300 10 Mile Rd NE, Rockford). The schedule includes athlete check-in and a kick-off party from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. At 7:20 p.m., athletes will line up for the Parade of Athletes, which will commence at 7:30 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Dale Hicks of The Dale Hicks Band. Notable attendees include Paralympian cyclist Mackenzie Woodring, Olympic hockey player Mike Knuble, shot put athlete Tia Brooks-Wannemacher, race walker Gary Morgan, and keynote speaker Nick Baumgartner. Entertainment will be provided by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act. The event will conclude with the Oath of Athletes and the lighting of the cauldron.

The multi-day event is expected to generate an estimated $3 million in economic impact, with $42 million in direct visitor spending. The games have representation from 83 Michigan counties and have seen a 25% growth in participation and economic impact over the first five years.

For detailed schedules and locations of the 39 events, refer to the sports lineup.